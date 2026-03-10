West Asia Tensions: Iran unveils one-ton missile plan to challenge US and Israeli air defences

In a significant development amid escalating Middle East tensions, Iran has announced plans to deploy missiles carrying one thousand kilograms of explosives in upcoming attacks. Senior IRGC commander Majid Mousavi revealed in an interview that while Iran has so far targeted coalition military bases and some airports, it now intends to intensify its strikes, with each missile carrying a full ton of explosive material.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Iran’s strategy. He explained that these one-ton missiles are not merely a show of force, but a calculated effort to bypass air defence systems like Israel’s Iron Dome and the US Patriot batteries. The reinforced missile structures are designed to survive interception attempts, increasing the likelihood of a successful strike and causing collateral damage even if neutralised mid-flight.

Experts highlighted that Iran’s missile strategy is also economically motivated. Producing these heavy missiles is comparatively inexpensive, whereas the US and Israel must expend multiple high-cost interceptors to destroy them, potentially increasing defence expenditure by up to 95% per attack. This dual approach, military and economic, aims to exert pressure on opponents without relying solely on direct battlefield dominance.

Analysts also noted that Iran plans to coordinate heavy and light explosive missiles simultaneously, alongside Shahed drones, ensuring that at least some projectiles reach their targets. Conventional cruise missiles carrying one ton of explosives can destroy everything within a 40-metre radius, while heavier ballistic missiles may cause destruction over 60-80 metres and generate vibrations extending up to one metre underground, affecting areas up to 500 metres away.

Rahul Sinha emphasised that while Iran cannot win a war purely through firepower, its evolving missile tactics could force the US and Israel to reconsider their military strategies. The combination of reinforced warheads, drone support, and economic pressure illustrates a sophisticated approach to warfare designed to maximise impact while keeping costs relatively low.