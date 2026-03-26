West Asia tensions: JD Vance may visit Pakistan for Iran war talks over weekend - Reports

Amid ongoing efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly considering a visit to Pakistan later this week for talks aimed at finding an off-ramp to the war with Iran, according to a CNN report citing administration officials.

The potential trip is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to pursue backchannel diplomacy with Tehran, with Pakistan and Turkey being considered as possible locations for discussions.

Officials told CNN that preparations are in progress for a possible meeting involving Vance and senior US representatives, although details on timing, venue and participants are still uncertain.

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The move follows reports that Iranian officials are unwilling to resume discussions with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, prompting Islamabad to suggest JD Vance as a preferred intermediary for potential negotiations.

Although, US President Donald Trump, previously said that JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff are all participating in the current diplomatic efforts.

The White House, however, has downplayed suggestions that Vance’s involvement signals a change in strategy. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “I don’t think anything has changed. The vice president has always been a key member, the president’s right-hand man, and an integral part of the national security team. He has been part of these discussion throughout this entire course of the administration."

She further added that President Trump seeks Vance’s counsel “on all matters, both foreign and domestic.”

Pakistan has indicated its readiness to facilitate negotiations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating that Islamabad is prepared to support “meaningful and conclusive talks.” Reports suggest the country is positioning itself as a potential venue, with Pakistani officials telling The Guardian that a meeting could take place as soon as this week.

Meanwhile, regional actors have urged caution. CNN reported that Gulf allies have privately warned the US against escalating the conflict, particularly against any step to deploy ground forces or targeting strategic sites like Kharg Island, citing the risk of broader retaliation and prolonged instability.

The diplomatic effort is advancing alongside ongoing military preparations, with reports indicating that approximately 1,000 US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division may be deployed to the region. As both diplomatic and military initiatives proceed simultaneously, the chances of successful negotiations remain uncertain, with the conflict now entering its fifth week.