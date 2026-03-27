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NewsWorldWest Asia War: Iran mobilises 1 million fighters; Israeli military General warns of 'internal collapse'
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West Asia War: Iran mobilises 1 million fighters; Israeli military General warns of 'internal collapse'

West Asia War: The war, which began around February 28, 2026, is now in its fourth week. It is quickly escalating from a military standoff into a potential global energy crisis, as Iran threatens to disrupt two of the world's most crucial oil shipping lanes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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West Asia War: Iran mobilises 1 million fighters; Israeli military General warns of 'internal collapse'Representative image. (Photo: AI generated)

West Asia war: Over a million volunteers have reportedly signed up for potential ground combat if the conflict escalates further with the United States. Young men are rushing to join paramilitary groups such as the Basij and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) across the country, according to Iran's state-linked Tasnim News Agency. 

US deployments

On the US side, elements of the elite 82nd Airborne Division (including headquarters staff and a brigade combat team, with reports of at least 1,000–1,500 troops initially) are deploying to the Middle East. They are joining Marines and other forces already stationed in the region, amid preparations for possible rapid-response or ground operations. 

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Despite President Trump indicating that talks or pauses in certain strikes are under consideration, Iran has publicly rejected negotiations with the US and warned against any American troops setting foot on Iranian soil.

Israel's manpower strain

Israel's army is stretched thin across multiple fronts. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir privately warned the security cabinet that the military risks "collapsing in on itself" due to severe manpower shortages. He called for new laws to draft more personnel and extend service periods, as reported by Israeli and international media, including Al Jazeera. 

Damage to US bases

Iran's sustained missile and drone attacks have severely damaged or rendered unusable numerous US military bases across West Asia (the Middle East). Troops have been forced to relocate to hotels, office buildings, and other temporary sites. Bases in Kuwait (closest to Iran) suffered some of the worst hits, with satellite imagery and videos confirming structural damage at sites like Camp Buehring and Ali Al Salem Air Base. The New York Times reported that at least 11–17 US facilities, nearly half of those in the region, have been affected, including locations in Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere. 

Threats to shipping routes

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has told UN Secretary-General António Guterres and conveyed in communications to the United Nations, that Tehran claims it has the legal right to restrict or block vessels linked to its "enemies" from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has stated that the strait would remain open to "non-hostile" or "friendly" nations, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iraq, but could be closed to adversaries.

Meanwhile, Iran is threatening to open a new front by disrupting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a narrow 29 km-wide channel between Yemen and the Horn of Africa. This vital waterway carries roughly 12% of global seaborne oil trade and connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. Iran has warned that if the United States or its allies attack Iranian islands, naval forces, or mainland territory, Tehran could respond, potentially in coordination with Yemen’s Houthis, by targeting this route.

West Asia War: Iran vs US-Israel

The war, which began around February 28, 2026, is now in its fourth week. It is quickly escalating from a military standoff into a potential global energy crisis, as Iran threatens to disrupt two of the world's most crucial oil shipping lanes.

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