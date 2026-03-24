West Asia war: Is India stuck in global diplomacy or is its strategy proving successful even in crisis?

New Delhi: With war in West Asia refusing to end even after four weeks, energy prices across the world are skyrocketing. As a result, economies are feeling the heat. South Asian countries are hit hard. Higher oil and gas prices are driving up inflation.

Despite Iran and its adversary, Israel, showing no signs of backing down, India’s diplomatic approach over the past three weeks is being widely recognised as one of the smartest in the present global scenario. Its diplomacy has managed to maintain influence, stability and access to critical resources even amid the chaos.

Strengthening ties with Russia

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India’s longstanding relationship with Russia has proved crucial. During the military action, a potential China-Russia-Iran triangle was forming, but India successfully ensured that a Russian crude oil tanker, the Aqua Titan, bypassed the original route to China and instead delivered directly to New Mangalore port. This move is being hailed as a major diplomatic win.

Today, India is among the leading countries buying Russian oil despite sanctions. Strong defense and economic ties with Russia are intact, showing decades of cooperation.

Evolving US policy toward India

While Russia is one side of the equation, the United States, constrained by the Ukraine war, imposes sanctions. India has skillfully balanced this by continuing LPG imports from both Russia and the United States.

An American LPG tanker, the Pisces Pioneer, also reached New Mangalore, along with the diverted Russian tanker. Even after raising tariffs on Russian oil a few weeks ago, Washington has now allowed India to continue purchases for 30 days. It shows its flexibility in policy.

Strategic moves with the Global South

The United States has historically opposed Global South and BRICS initiatives, but India has strengthened regional partnerships. For example, Argentina, a key Latin American ally, doubled its LPG supply to India in just three months, reinforcing the former’s energy strategy.

Maintaining ties with Iran, US and Israel

Amid the crisis, Indian refineries are planning to resume oil purchases from Iran. India is the only major player maintaining continuous contact with Iran, the United States and Israel simultaneously.

Indian ships have been allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while many countries hesitated to send naval support. India’s decisive action has reinforced its global credibility.

India’s present diplomatic position

India continues to maintain strong defense and economic ties with Israel while sustaining strategic relations with Iran, the two major adversaries involved in the ongoing war.

During the war, India, working in coordination with Sri Lanka, provided safe harbour for Iranian ships and crew and conducted rescue operations when a US submarine sank an Iranian vessel in the Indian Ocean.

Similarly, New Delhi bilateral ties with both Russia and Ukraine despite their ongoing four-year war.

India has consistently encouraged dialogue to seek peace, advising Russia and Ukraine as well as the United States, Israeland Iran that negotiation is the only viable solution.

In the Gulf, the UAE has publicly acknowledged that a single call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi could halt the war. Finland has also endorsed India’s mediation as a key path to de-escalating the West Asia crisis.