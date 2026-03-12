Advertisement
NewsWorldWest Asia war: Massive blasts near Burj Khalifa as explosions rock Dubai
WEST ASIA WAR

West Asia war: Massive blasts near Burj Khalifa as explosions rock Dubai

Loud explosions rock downtown Dubai near Burj Khalifa

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Representative image. (Photo: X/@cyrlreg)

A loud explosion rocked the heart of Dubai on Thursday, with the blast reportedly heard near the Burj Khalifa in a residential building.

In a post on X, the Dubai Government Media Office confirmed the incident and said that no injuries were reported.

"Dubai authorities confirm a minor incident involving a drone that fell onto the façade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. No injuries were reported," Dubai govt said. 

(This is a developing story.)

