West Asia war: Massive blasts near Burj Khalifa as explosions rock Dubai

A loud explosion rocked the heart of Dubai on Thursday, with the blast reportedly heard near the Burj Khalifa in a residential building.

In a post on X, the Dubai Government Media Office confirmed the incident and said that no injuries were reported.

"Dubai authorities confirm a minor incident involving a drone that fell onto the façade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. No injuries were reported," Dubai govt said.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 12, 2026

(This is a developing story.)