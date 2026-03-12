West Asia war: Massive blasts near Burj Khalifa as explosions rock Dubai
Loud explosions rock downtown Dubai near Burj Khalifa
A loud explosion rocked the heart of Dubai on Thursday, with the blast reportedly heard near the Burj Khalifa in a residential building.
In a post on X, the Dubai Government Media Office confirmed the incident and said that no injuries were reported.
"Dubai authorities confirm a minor incident involving a drone that fell onto the façade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. No injuries were reported," Dubai govt said.
(This is a developing story.)
