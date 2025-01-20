West Bank Cheers For Freed Palestinians Under Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal, Hamas Flag Unfurled: Watch

The Israel Prison Service announced on Monday the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a landmark ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The deal, which began on Sunday, also saw Hamas release three Israeli hostages after 471 days in captivity.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities transferred Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison in the West Bank in preparation for their release. Crowds gathered in the West Bank town of Beitunia to welcome the freed prisoners. Buses carrying the detainees arrived amidst cheering supporters, with some climbing onto the lead bus to unfurl Hamas flags in celebration.

Meanwhile, the International Red Cross facilitated the handover of the three Israeli hostages near the Gaza border. The freed hostages—Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli, Doron Steinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse, and Romi Gonen, 23, abducted from the Nova music festival—were reunited with their families after undergoing medical checks.

VIDEO: Crowds cheer as freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank town of Beitunia.



The buses held some of the 90 prisoners released as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal that began Sunday and saw three Israeli hostages freed by Hamas. Members of the crowd climbed atop the… pic.twitter.com/r0BT82i3Eh January 20, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the release a "significant moment," adding, “The three went through hell.” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari expressed gratitude for their safe return and assured that the IDF remains vigilant against any potential violations of the agreement.

The ceasefire, which aims to bring calm after over 15 months of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, outlines a phased release of hostages and prisoners over six weeks. In the first stage, Israel agreed to release 90 Palestinian detainees, primarily women and children from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. They underwent medical evaluations and identification before their handover to the Red Cross.

Hamas, in turn, transferred three Israeli hostages, with the group committed to releasing a total of 33 Israeli captives during the ceasefire. The deal stipulates that Israel will release between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida reaffirmed the group’s adherence to the ceasefire, contingent on Israel’s compliance. He described the October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 250 others, as a "turning point" in the ongoing conflict.

The agreement has sparked mixed reactions internationally and domestically. For many, it represents a critical step toward reducing tensions, while others remain skeptical of both parties' long-term commitment to peace.