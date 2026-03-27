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NewsWorld‘West should learn…’: How India is moving its ships through Hormuz without paying a dime
INDIA MARITIME DIPLOMACY

‘West should learn…’: How India is moving its ships through Hormuz without paying a dime

As tensions in the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about international energy supplies, India ensured the safe passage of its ships through a mix of naval deployments and diplomatic coordination. The approach drew praise from observers across the world.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 05:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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‘West should learn…’: How India is moving its ships through Hormuz without paying a dimeSince the war erupted in late February, the route has turned increasingly perilous. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: After Iran restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing war with the United States and Israel, concerns grew over energy supplies. India ensured that its vessels crossed the narrow passage safely and without disruption. Observers credited diplomatic coordination and naval deployment for the smooth transit.

Reports in sections of foreign media suggest that New Delhi may have paid Tehran to ensure the safety of its ships. But the government rejected these claims, clarifying that Hormuz is an international waterway where ships have the right to transit without seeking permission from any country.

Built around naval presence and coordinated monitoring, India’s approach has been described by foreign commentators as a practical way to safeguard energy supply during periods of uncertainty.

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Indian Navy securing energy supply

Mark Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, praised India’s handling of the situation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said India was not paying any “protection money” and was instead relying on its naval capability to secure energy routes.

He said that New Delhi’s decision to deploy warships to escort commercial vessels showed a structured approach to safeguarding energy supply. According to him, this could serve as an example for Western countries facing similar challenges in sensitive maritime regions.

Warships deployed along Hormuz

Following rising tensions and concerns about possible disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, India increased the presence of its naval warships in the region. These vessels have been tasked with providing security cover to merchant ships heading toward Indian ports.

The naval deployment has also helped guide commercial vessels through safer routes, ensuring uninterrupted movement of essential cargo, including energy supplies and other goods.

What Shipping Ministry said

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the Shipping Ministry, clarified that the Strait of Hormuz is recognised as an international passage. He said all countries have the right to transit through the strait and no prior permission is required.

He also stated that this principle has always applied and continues unchanged. The clarification came in the middle of speculation about possible restrictions or special arrangements for ships crossing the region.

What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the Lok Sabha that several Indian ships that had been navigating through the Strait of Hormuz had safely reached the country. He said the government is in touch with suppliers across multiple countries to ensure continuity in oil and gas supplies.

He said the government is monitoring shipping routes across the Gulf region and surrounding maritime corridors. He added that efforts are underway to ensure that ships carrying oil, gas, fertilisers and other essential goods reach India safely.

The prime minister also said India has regular communication with allies to keep maritime corridors secure and ensure uninterrupted supply chains.

As developments continue in the region, India’s approach of combining naval presence, diplomatic outreach and supply diversification is drawing attention as a measured way to manage risks along one of the world’s most important energy routes.

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