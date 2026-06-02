What Afghanistan's Shias can no longer do under Taliban rule

New Delhi: A senior Shia cleric in Kabul has accused Taliban officials of assaulting him after he conducted a temporary marriage, which is permitted under Shia jurisprudence. The incident is the latest in a series of complaints about restrictions affecting the Shia religious life since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Ayatollah Hussaindad Sharifi, a senior Shia scholar in Kabul, told a gathering during his speech on May 15 that he was summoned and questioned over conducting temporary marriage contract, known as Nikah-e-Mut'ah, a practice not accepted under the Sunni Hanafi school of thought followed by the Taliban takeover.

According to him, officials from the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue, Prevention of Vice and Complaints summoned him for questioning, physically assaulted him and imposed additional restrictions on members of his community.

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He alleged that one official punched him hard enough for his turban to fall off before others present stopped the situation from escalating further.

Sharifi also alleged that he and several other Shia scholars were forced to provide written assurances that they would no longer conduct temporary marriage ceremonies.

Describing the treatment of Shia clerics, he said, “They have summoned dozens of scholars in the name of crime, taken them to madrassas and obtained signatures photographs and written assurances that if they continue this practice, they will be imprisoned for six months. What does this mean? Is this not an insult to us? Is this not an insult to our religious tradition?”

He further claimed that Taliban officials were stopping Hazara Shia couples on the streets and detaining them on suspicion of being involved in temporary marriages.

Sharifi stressed that he was not involved in politics and appealed to the Taliban to stay out of people's private lives. "At least do not interfere in our private lives," he said.

His allegations were reported by several Afghan media organisations operating outside the country, including the Afghanistan International, the Amu TV and the Etilaatroz.

What changed for Shias after Taliban took power

Around one-fifth of the country’s population follows Shia Islam. Under the previous Afghan government, the community was legally allowed to follow Jafari jurisprudence in family and civil matters.

The 2009 Shia Personal Status Law recognised Shia legal traditions in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and other civil affairs.

That legal arrangement changed after the Taliban grabbed power in August 2021. They suspended Afghanistan's constitution and laws enacted under the former Islamic Republic and began placing greater emphasis on Sunni Hanafi jurisprudence.

This difference forms the basis of the dispute over temporary marriages. While Shia Jafari jurisprudence considers the practice permissible, Sunni Hanafi jurisprudence does not.

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The Taliban's 2024 morality law gave its morality ministry authority to enforce what it described as Islamic principles according to Sharia and Hanafi jurisprudence.

The Taliban's 2026 criminal code further strengthened the position of Hanafi jurisprudence over other Islamic schools of thought and religious minorities. It introduced restrictions on abandoning Hanafi jurisprudence, despite the broader Sunni tradition generally recognising four major schools of Islamic law.

In February 2026, the Taliban also introduced regulations governing religious preachers, requiring them to be affiliated with the Hanafi school.

Complaints from the Shia community

Restrictions cited by Shia Afghans extend beyond temporary marriage practices. The community has time and again accused the Taliban of limiting public Ashura commemorations, one of the most important events in the Shia religious calendar that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Taliban officials have defended restrictions as security measures, arguing that such events have earlier been targeted by the Islamic State groups, which are also known as ISIS or Daesh.

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Shia leaders have also objected to interference in religious observances. During recent disagreements over the dates of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, Taliban authorities were accused of forcing Shia communities to follow Sunni Hanafi determinations.

In Afghanistan's Ghazni province, officials from the morality ministry allegedly warned Shia worshippers that they must pray according to Hanafi practices or face mosque closures and possible imprisonment.

Residents of Nawabad near Ghazni city were reportedly told that Maghrib and Isha prayers should be performed separately, despite the common Shia practice of offering the two prayers together.

Other religious groups also face restrictions

The Taliban's policies have not been limited to Shia communities. Since returning to power, they have also targeted groups they view as religiously unconventional, including Ismaili Shias, certain Sufi groups and Salafis.

Human rights organisation Rawadari said in December 2025 that Afghanistan's Ismaili Shia minority faced restrictions on worship, religious ceremonies and efforts to encourage religious conversion.

Reports published in January 2026 by the Afghan media said Taliban officials in Badakhshan province had offered incentives to Ismaili citizens willing to convert to Sunni Islam. These allegedly included financial assistance, security guarantees and access to government jobs.

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In September 2025, Taliban morality officials detained Sunni Sufi leader Syed Ibrahim Gilani and several of his followers on allegations of misusing Sufism and engaging in activities considered contrary to Sharia.

The Taliban has also shut down Salafi religious schools in Kunar province. In March 2026, authorities introduced further restrictions affecting educational institutions, including measures reinforcing Sunni Islamic requirements.

The Taliban has not publicly responded to Sharifi's allegations of assault or to complaints regarding restrictions on Shia religious practices.

There have been reports that Shia leaders formally raised the issue with the officials. On May 17, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development announced that Minister Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor had met influential Shia leader Syed Hassan Fazilzada and other representatives.

While the ministry provided few details, the Afghanistan International reported that Mansoor said all schools of Islamic jurisprudence were respected.

The channel said that the statement came after reports of increasing pressure on Shia citizens and allegations involving the detention and mistreatment of their clerics.

On May 13, the High Commission of Afghanistan's Shia Scholars announced that it had formally raised the issue of the "humiliating treatment of Ayatollah Sharifi" with the Taliban's morality ministry and demanded steps to prevent such incidents.

According to the commission, ministry officials promised cooperation, assured them that the matter would be taken seriously and agreed to share the outcome of any action taken.

The morality ministry itself has not issued a public response.

Criticism has also come from former Afghan officials, analysts and rights advocates.

Former parliamentarian Arif Rahmani told the Afghanistan International on May 17, "Humiliation, insult and deprivation of religious freedoms for the Shia community, especially the humiliation of community scholars and leaders, is ignorance, immorality and contrary to political wisdom."

A commentator quoted in the report said, "History has shown that any government that does not support its people and oppresses them eventually sees ouster. The Taliban Emirate is no exception."

Former Information and Culture Minister Abdul Bari Jahani also criticised the Taliban's treatment of Shias in an open letter. He warned that growing resentment among the country’s Shia population could have long-term consequences.

Addressing Taliban leaders, he wrote, "The opposition of your Shia brothers has now turned into hatred. This feeling of hatred is rising day by day and spreading from one person to another. And neither you nor even greater powers can confront the hostility of 6-7 million people."