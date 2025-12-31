What Are Heavyweight Torpedoes, What Makes Them Deadly – India Seals $2.1 Billion Deal With Italy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to receive 48 advanced heavyweight torpedoes from Italy over the next two years. It is aimed at enhancing the combat power of its six Calvari-class submarines. These torpedoes are more capable than previous generations and promise an upgrade in India’s underwater strike capability.

The government has finalised a deal worth $2.1 billion (Rs 1,896 crore) with Italy to procure these state-of-the-art torpedoes, which are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

The contract was signed with WASS Submarine Systems SRL, a company regarded internationally as a leader in torpedo systems. Designed to neutralise all types of threats both underwater and at the surface, these torpedoes bring cutting-edge technology to India’s naval arsenal.

The Italy Deal In Detail

The agreement is part of a larger Rs 4,666 crore procurement package for India’s armed forces, which includes advanced carbines for the Army along with torpedoes for the Navy.

Beyond the torpedoes, the deal also covers additional equipment for the Calvari-class submarines.

The addition of these heavyweight torpedoes are set to enhance the strike capability of the six existing Calvari-class (Scorpene) submarines.

As per the deal, deliveries will take place from April 2028 to early 2030. These submarines are part of Project 75, which is built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, with technology transferred from France’s Naval Group under the Make in India initiative. The entire project is valued at over Rs 23,562 crore.

Features Of The Heavyweight Torpedoes

These Italian-made torpedoes are designed for stealth, long-range engagement and modern naval warfare challenges. Unlike older chemical-powered systems, they feature smart guidance, advanced sonar and the ability to carry heavy payloads.

A Deadly Weapon Beneath The Waves

Heavyweight torpedoes are among the most lethal underwater weapons, deployable not only from submarines but also from warships. They are capable of neutralising enemy submarines and striking large surface vessels, effectively turning them into targets on the seabed. Their advanced sonar systems and superior payload capacity make them highly effective against any maritime threat.

With these new torpedoes, India’s naval firepower will be stronger than ever, enhancing the operational reach and deterrence capability of its Calvari-class submarines and securing the nation’s waters against modern maritime threats.