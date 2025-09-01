SCO Summit 2025 Highlights: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting concluded in China’s Tianjin on Monday with leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering key remarks. The SCO members signed its joint declaration condemning terror attacks and saying that perpetrators must be brought to justice. While President Putin thanked PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their peace efforts in Ukraine, India and China indirectly called out the United States for its bullying tactics. Here are some key highlights from the SCO Summit 2025:

Condemns Terror Attack

The SCO members strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stressed that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and called on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.. The member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice. The member states, while reaffirming their commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes.

Trump’s Heartburn Moment

In a moment that could give US President Donald Trump a heartburn, PM Modi, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were spotted sharing some candid moments together. "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," said PM Modi on X.

According to analysts, Trump’s 50% additional tariffs have played a key role in pushing India towards China. While Trump thought that his tariffs would make India plead for a deal, New Delhi turned the table on the United States by exploring alternative markets for its goods.

Message For Global Peace

The declaration also reflected India's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and sent a message for global peace. The declaration saw the member states reaffirm the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Tianjin Declaration noted of the formation of a common vision of the idea of creating a community of shared future for mankind and developing dialogue on the idea of 'One Earth. One Family. One Future', with the member states calling on the international community to join the SCO Initiative "On Global Unity for a Just World, Harmony and Development."

Counter To Trump's Bullying

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to defend the United Nations–centered international order and to resist bloc-based confrontation and coercive practices. He also emphasized the importance of protecting the multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core.

His remarks, seen as a veiled criticism of the United States, come against the backdrop of Washington’s recent tariff measures on multiple countries. A U.S. Appeals Court has already deemed some of these duties ‘illegal.’ India, in particular, has faced steep trade penalties, including a 50 percent tariff — with an additional 25 percent levy linked to its discounted oil imports from Russia.