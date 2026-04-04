What are 'teapot' refineries? China's secret weapon against global oil crisis | EXPLAINED

Middle East war: As war disrupts global energy markets, Beijing's network of small, scrappy oil refineries is quietly keeping the lights on, for now. When the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February, and Tehran responded within hours by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas flows, panic swept through energy markets. Brent crude surged past $116 a barrel earlier this week, and countries worldwide scrambled to tap strategic reserves.

China, however, had been quietly preparing for exactly this moment.

How reliant is China on Middle Eastern oil?

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Heavily, more than half of China's oil comes from the Middle East, with Iran accounting for a significant share. According to reports, the shipping data firm Kpler shows that China purchased over 80 per cent of all Iranian oil shipped in 2025, some 1.4 million barrels per day, out of total seaborne crude imports of 10.4 million barrels per day.

Yet when the crisis hit, Beijing was not caught flat-footed. As far back as 2021, President Xi Jinping had made his intentions plain, declaring during a visit to a domestic oilfield that China would take its energy supply "into its own hands."

So what exactly are the 'teapot' refineries?

The name comes from their shape, compact, squat structures that look, fittingly, like teapots. These are small, privately owned refineries, most of them clustered in China's eastern Shandong province. They first drew global attention in July 2015, when Chinese crude buying spiked sharply, according to the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Collectively, teapot refineries handle a quarter of China's oil processing. Their edge has always been their willingness to buy cheap, sanctioned crude from Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, oil that larger, state-owned firms like Sinopec would not touch for fear of falling foul of Western regulators. Payments for Iranian crude were routed through China's own Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), bypassing Western financial networks entirely.

Until the US launched strikes on Caracas in January, effectively seizing control of the Venezuelan oil industry and capturing then-president Nicolás Maduro, China was also the single largest buyer of Venezuelan crude.

Are the teapots keeping China protected now?

Partly, and for the moment. Shandong's teapot refineries were running at 54.58 per cent of capacity last week, up nearly three percentage points from the week before. Much of the oil currently being processed was bought before the war began.

But the cushion is wearing thin. Analyst Alicia Garcia-Herrero wrote in a 17 March report that the teapots "have lost access to low-cost crude and face high replacement prices in a market already strained by global tensions." The problem is structural --- these refineries run on razor-thin margins and are acutely sensitive to price swings. When oil is cheap and sanctioned, they thrive. When prices spike, the economy collapses.

"State-owned refiners remain concerned about compliance and operational risks, while teapot refiners are also holding back from new purchases due to high prices and thin margins," one industry assessment noted according to the media reports.

There is an additional buffer in Iranian oil already at sea, roughly 165 million barrels outside the Persian Gulf, equivalent to about four months of China's usual Iranian imports. But analysts caution this is not a fix. That stockpile "does not mean China will rely on Iranian crude as a primary solution to ease the supply crunch," according to available data as per the reports.

What about Russian oil?

Russia has been another major source of discounted crude for China, shipped on so-called shadow fleets, older, uninsured tankers flying false flags to dodge sanctions. Last year, these vessels moved around 10.3 million barrels per day globally, with roughly a third heading to China.

However, that supply line is now shifting. Since President Trump relaxed US sanctions on Russia, several Russian oil tankers that had been bound for China have already changed course mid-ocean, redirecting to India instead.

What else is Beijing doing?

Beyond the teapots, China has been stockpiling on a vast scale. According to a 31 March report from the US House Select Committee, China had assembled a strategic petroleum reserve of approximately 1.2 billion barrels by early 2026, enough to cover around 109 days of seaborne imports, largely built from sanctioned crude bought well below market rates.

"From this sanctioned crude, China assembled a massive strategic petroleum reserve at well below market cost from the very barrels Western sanctions were designed to strand," the committee stated as per the media reports.

The teapots bought China time. Whether that time is enough is a different question entirely.