What Are Turkish Drones 'Songar' That Pakistan Used To Attack India?

India-Pakistan War: The Indian Army on Friday stated that Pakistan fired hundreds of Turkish-made drones, including several armed drones, at India, targeting civilian areas. The Army, however, confirmed that all 400-500 drones were neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The drones used by Pakistan are Songar drones manufactured by Turkish defence firm Asisguard in 2019 and put into service in 2020.

What Are SONGAR Drones?

SONGAR, developed by Turkish defence company ASISGUARD, is the first nationally-produced armed drone to be integrated into the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) inventory. In a significant advancement, SONGAR has now been successfully incorporated into an unmanned, remotely controllable 4x4 military land vehicle, enhancing the operational capabilities of ground forces. This integration provides the vehicle with superior strike power and the ability to autonomously detect and destroy threats during security operations.

The drone features a rotor-to-rotor width of 140 cm and supports a maximum take-off weight of 45 kilograms. Without any payload, it is capable of operating for up to 35 minutes. Designed as a portable unmanned aerial system (UAS), it transmits real-time video and can function effectively within a 5-kilometer operational radius. The drone is capable of reaching altitudes of up to 3,000 meters above mean sea level and 300 meters above ground level.

Equipped with automatic machine guns and grenade launchers, the SONGAR drone enables the military vehicle to identify targets from the air and carry out remote armed interventions. Designed to operate around the clock, it remains on constant alert to address asymmetric threats, functioning effectively both day and night. Its autonomous takeoff and landing capabilities ensure that it can respond swiftly in dynamic combat scenarios.

SONGAR features a 10-kilometre operational range and supports real-time image transmission, making it suitable for a variety of critical missions. These include target area surveillance, threat neutralisation, post-mission damage assessment, and the execution of coordinated attacks using single or multiple drones. It provides tactical advantages such as delivering high volumes of firepower from the air against ambushes or potential threats, and can also serve in offensive roles when necessary.