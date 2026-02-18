What does rules-based world order mean? Why German chancellor's statement triggered debate

New Delhi: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stirred a debate after he said at the 2026 Munich Security Conference that the rules-based world order has ended and has been replaced by competition among great powers. He further said that the international system established after World War II, which prioritised diplomacy and international law to maintain peace and cooperation, no longer functions as intended.

The system was designed to prevent conflicts through agreed rules rather than military might. Over time, it incorporated agreements on trade, finance, security in addition to institutions such as the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He emphasised that the principles of a rules-based world order, including respect for democratic values, human rights, open markets, economic cooperation, multilateralism and collective action on global challenges, face growing pressure as global power dynamics changes. The purpose of the system has been to manage international disputes through established channels, reduce uncertainty, lower the risk of conflict and foster global cooperation.

Supporters say that while the system was led by Western powers, it has prevented large-scale wars, facilitated decades of economic growth and strengthened international collaboration. Critics, particularly from Russia, China and some developing nations, argue that the system shows Western bias, limits representation for emerging powers and struggles to remain relevant in a multipolar world. They point to institutions like the UN Security Council (UNSC), where permanent membership is restricted to five countries, as evidence of an outdated structure.

New initiatives from China, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, demonstrate alternative approaches to international governance, challenging the existing rules-based framework.

Analysts say that the system’s future depends on its ability to adapt to modern challenges, become more inclusive and better reflect the interests of all nations. The changing balance of global power, with emerging and regional players asserting themselves, is testing the resilience of the rules-based order.

Political observers say the world is at a crossroads. Whether the system can be reformed to maintain peace, prosperity and fairness or whether it will be replaced by a new global order is a defining question for international relations in the 21st century. The coming years will reveal whether this system can uphold its founding principles while adjusting to the realities of a changing world.