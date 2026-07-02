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What happened above Beijing; why is China silent after a plane hit a 109-storey tower?

The accident took place only a few kilometres from Zhongnanhai, the heavily guarded compound where China’s top leadership works and lives.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:01 AM IST
What happened above Beijing; why is China silent after a plane hit a 109-storey tower?
Image Credit: (Photos: X)

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