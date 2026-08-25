Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /What happened at Kirana Hills during Op Sindoor? Former CDS reveals details

What happened at Kirana Hills during Op Sindoor? Former CDS reveals details

Kirana Hills, located around 10 kilometres north of Sargodha, has long been associated with Pakistan's nuclear infrastructure. Questions about a possible Indian strike on the area emerged after Pakistani media showed images of smoke rising from the hills during the military confrontation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 10:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
What happened at Kirana Hills during Op Sindoor? Former CDS reveals details
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What happened at Kirana Hills during Op Sindoor? Former CDS reveals details
2
3
4
5