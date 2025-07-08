What Happened In MacArthur Park Immigration Raids? LA Mayor Karen Bass Terms It 'Un-American' | WATCH

United States federal officials with the National Guard on Monday (local time) intensified their immigration raids as they moved into the MacArthur Park of Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass openly criticized the move of Immigration and Customs Services (ICE) and reportedly confronted the officials. The area is dubbed the "Ellis Island of the West".

According to a report by the Associated Press, the officials abruptly left MacArthur Park after being there for nearly an hour. The park is in a neighborhood with immigrant populations and businesses with signs in different languages.

Immigration Raids Macarthur Park - Video

Mayor Karen Bass shared the footage from MacArthur Park and said that before the entry of the Military, over 20 kids were playing there.

The visuals showed officers riding on horseback in MacArthur Park, while armed soldiers and other agents. Reportedly, there were armored vehicles as well.

This is footage from today in MacArthur Park.



Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through.



The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW.



Absolutely outrageous. pic.twitter.com/sxGzjGlYlr — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 7, 2025

Details Of Immigration Raids

AP also reported, citing defense officials, that around 90 members of the California National Guard were present there to protect the immigration officers. They also added that the operation included 17 Humvees, four tactical vehicles, armed soldiers, and ambulances.

LA Mayor Bass, in a post on X, shared her public statement post raids and wrote, "What happened in MacArthur Park is outrageous and un-American. These raids must end."

What happened in MacArthur Park is outrageous and un-American.



These raids must end. pic.twitter.com/VkoLOwDgGA — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 7, 2025

Trump's Deportation Efforts

This immigration raid in MacArthur Park comes weeks after protests against the ICE operations grew violent in LA as federal officers clashed with demonstrators. Waymo vehicles were set ablaze, objects were hurled at law enforcement, and thousands flooded the streets.

Trump sent active-duty US Marines to LA without California Governor Gavin Newsom's consent, citing violent protests following ICE raids that arrested 44 people, including minors.