What happened on April 18 in Strait of Hormuz that raised fresh fears of US-Iran escalation?

US-Iran Tensions: A series of developments on April 18 has once again pushed the Middle East into a tense phase, even as ceasefire arrangements between the United States and Iran and between Israel and Lebanon are in place. Reports of attacks on ships, warnings over the Strait of Hormuz and fresh political statements from Washington and Tehran have added new pressure to an already fragile situation.

Attention has once again turned to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive waterways, where shipping has been disrupted due to rising tensions over a continuing US naval blockade and Iran’s response in the region.

Attack on ships

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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz came under fire, allegedly involving Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The incident reportedly took place about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.

According to the UKMTO, the tanker and its crew are safe after the incident.

In a separate case, a container ship was reportedly hit by “an unknown object” about 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman, damaging several containers on board.

Additional reports shared with Reuters by multiple sources stated that at least two commercial vessels reported gunfire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The details of these incidents are still being reviewed by maritime tracking agencies.

Indian ships shot at and forced to change route

The situation also affected Indian-flagged vessels. Two ships flying the Indian flag were forced to change their route while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on April 18.

A vessel tracking platform cited by BBC Persian reported that gunfire was heard during the movement of ships in the area. Based on channel audio recordings, it was stated that the IRGC Navy instructed two Indian vessels to turn back while they were sailing west of the Strait.

The reports suggest that the ships were not allowed to continue their planned route and had to withdraw from the passage area.

Iran reasserts control over strait

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that the country is determined to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz until the ongoing confrontation ends.

This statement came shortly after the IRGC announced that it was resuming operational control over the waterway. Iranian media reports quoted IRGC statements saying that the Strait would return to its “previous status”, with armed forces overseeing movement in the region.

The strait is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, and any disruption in the area has immediate implications on international shipping.

US-Iran tensions continue over shipping restrictions

On the diplomatic front, US President Donald Trump said that he would not allow Iran to “blackmail” the United States. His remarks come as tensions rise over maritime security and shipping restrictions in the region.

The United States has also stated that since April 13, when a naval blockade was imposed, 23 ships have been redirected away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has described the US naval blockade as a violation of ceasefire terms, adding another layer of disagreement between the two sides.

No clarity on next round of talks

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, reported that Iranian officials have not so far agreed to a new round of talks with the United States.

The report cited concerns over the US naval blockade announcement and what Tehran described as continued “excessive demands” from Washington that go against earlier understandings.

According to the report, these issues have delayed any decision on restarting diplomatic discussions.