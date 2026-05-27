What happens to Pakistan’s passport if it ever joins the Abraham Accords?

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has called for expanding the Abraham Accords to include more countries, including Pakistan, saying that additional nations should move towards formal ties with Israel under the US-backed agreement structure, which connects Tel Aviv with several Arab states.

The proposal has brought back long-standing diplomatic positions in the region under debate, while also raising practical concerns about travel rules, passports and recognition policies.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump described the expansion of the accord as part of a broader regional settlement involving multiple countries. He said the United States had worked through a “very complex puzzle” and argued that more nations should now formally recognise Israel.

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He specifically named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan as countries he wants to see included in the agreement. According to him, Riyadh and Doha should move ahead without delay.

Calling it “an honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled world coalition”, he also suggested that even Iran could become part of the arrangement in the future if a peace understanding is reached with Washington.

Trump also described the proposed expansion as something that could trigger a “Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM” across the Middle East and said it would help create a region that is “United, Powerful, and Economically Strong”.

Pakistan rejects any change in Israel policy

Pakistan responded by making its position clear that there is no change in its stance on Israel. Islamabad said it was “under no compulsion” to accept such demands and reiterated that recognition of Israel is dependent on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

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Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned the idea of joining the accords and raised doubts over trust in Israel, asking, “How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also ruled out any immediate change in policy. Pakistan’s official position continues to make recognition of Israel conditional on the creation of a Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

What the Abraham Accords changed in the region

The Abraham Accords were first signed in 2020 as US-brokered agreements that established formal diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries. The deal was built around cooperation in trade, tourism, technology, security and direct travel routes.

Before these agreements, only Egypt and Jordan had official diplomatic ties with Israel among Arab states. The accords changed that pattern by opening embassies, launching direct flights and enabling structured economic and security cooperation between participating countries.

The arrangement has also been seen as part of a broader regional alignment involving shared security concerns, especially around Iran.

Pakistan’s passport clause that could become a big roadblock

Any move by Pakistan to join such an initiative would immediately make its passport policy an issue. The present Pakistani passport carries a printed restriction stating, “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel.”

If diplomatic relations were ever established with Israel, that clause would no longer match official position. It would need to be removed or revised in future passport editions to allow legal travel arrangements, visa processing and embassy-level cooperation.

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Without such a change, there would be a direct mismatch between recognition of a country and a passport rule that blocks travel to it.

Diplomatic change and travel systems

Experts say that normalising relations is not limited to political statements. It also involves practical systems such as visa rules, immigration procedures, airline routes and consular services.

A passport that excludes a country while the government recognises it creates complications for international travel and official documentation. Similar adjustments have been seen in other countries that updated their passport systems to align with international standards.

The debate over the Abraham Accords goes beyond Pakistan’s foreign policy positioning. It also connects to how identity documents, travel rules and international agreements would need to be updated if any diplomatic change ever takes place.