‘What if Donald shouts at me...’ Trump posts video mocking UK’s Starmer | Watch

US President Trump posted a ‘hilarious’ Truth Social video on Sunday, a TV skit depicting a panicked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer desperately avoiding his call.

The skit was aired on Britain's new Saturday Night Live premiere, featuring George Fouracres as PM Keir Starmer freaking out in 10 Downing Street over Donald Trump’s call.

Starmer, sweating, turns to a fake Deputy PM David Lammy and says, "What if Donald shouts at me?"

As Starmer answers Trump’s call, he immediately slams down the phone, whining, "Why's it so hard to talk to that scary, scary, wonderful president?"

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"Just be straight, tell him we can't send more ships to the Strait of Hormuz," replies fake Lammy.

The skit was based on the ongoing war in West Asia. Iran has choked the key route since the US-Israeli strikes.

"I just want to keep him happy, Lammy. You don't get him as I do, I can change him," Starmer insists.

Trump shared the video on his Truth Social account without adding any comment.

He has repeatedly blasted Starmer since the war began, slamming the UK for not supporting the US.

Earlier this month, US President said, “This is not Winston Churchill we're dealing with," after Starmer blocked US warplanes from UK bases for Iran strikes. "I'm disappointed with Keir, big mistake. I like him, think he's nice, but I'm disappointed."

The US President has repeatedly urged European allies and others like Japan, South Korea, France, and Britain to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint now blocked by Iran amid the war in West Asia.

Trump has publicly demanded warships and military support from these nations via Truth Social posts and official channels, framing it as a shared burden for energy security.



This ties the mocking video directly into Trump's frustration with Starmer, who declined US use of UK bases for Iran operations.



