What is America’s ‘plan’ for Kharg Island: How could it take control and what are the risks?

US-Israel-Iran War: Attention has turned to Iran’s Kharg Island after US President Donald Trump said that troops could be sent to take control of Iran’s main oil export terminal. This has brought focus to how the operation could take place and the risks involved.

Kharg Island has long served as Iran’s main oil export hub. Located offshore in the northern Gulf, the island’s deep waters allow Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) to dock and load oil. These massive tankers can carry nearly 2 million barrels at a time. About 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports pass through the island.

The strategic importance of the island has made it a frequent target during past wars. During the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, Iraqi air forces repeatedly bombed the island. More recently, on March 13 this year, the United States struck around 90 military sites on the island, though oil infrastructure was not damaged.

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Why Kharg Island matters

If the United States moves to target the island, analysts say any action would likely be a short‑term step focussed on cutting off Iran’s oil exports to put economic pressure on Tehran. The objective would be to influence Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz and push negotiations toward US demands.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes, and any disruption there affects international energy markets. A move targeting the island could therefore carry wider economic consequences.

Iranian officials have issued warnings. Country’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Islamic Republic’s armed forces would “rain fire” on any American attack.

How a US operation could work

Reports suggest Iran has strengthened defences on the island, including surface-to-air missile systems. Tehran has also accused Washington of sending mixed signals, pointing to talk of peace even as more troops are deployed in the region.

The United States is believed to have around 5,000 Marines and nearly 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division positioned nearby. This has led to speculation that these forces could be used to seize and hold the island.

A possible scenario could involve paratroopers launching a nighttime airborne assault to capture important sites across the island, which spans roughly 20 square kilometres. US Marines could then follow with amphibious landings using ships, Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and Landing Craft Air Cushioned vessels.

Any such operation would face immediate risks. US ships would need to pass through waters near the Strait of Hormuz while navigating threats from Iranian drones, missiles and coastal launch sites. Troops landing on the island could also face mines and drone attacks.

Military analysts say that Marine Expeditionary Units are built for rapid assaults and could potentially succeed, though the operation could involve casualties and damage.

Holding island would be harder

Even if US forces capture the Kharg Island, maintaining control could prove challenging. Iran’s mainland lies nearby, allowing continued missile and drone strikes against any occupying force.

A similar situation occurred in the Black Sea when Russia seized Ukraine’s Snake Island in early 2022. Kyiv later launched repeated attacks that forced Russian troops to withdraw.

A prolonged US presence on Iranian territory could also face political resistance in Washington, especially among supporters who backed Trump’s pledge to avoid extended overseas confrontations.

A diversion or wider strategy?

Some analysts say the focus on Kharg Island may be part of a larger strategic plan. Iran controls several islands that influence shipping routes and military positioning in the Gulf.

Located near Bandar Abbas at the edge of the Strait of Hormuz, Larak Island is being used by Iran to inspect passing tankers. Reports say some ships have been charged up to $2 million for the passage.

Qeshm Island, the Gulf’s largest island and much bigger than Kharg, is also viewed as strategically important. Reports suggest underground missile and drone facilities may exist there.

Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands, claimed by both Iran and the United Arab Emirates, also form part of a broader defensive arc that strengthens Iran’s control over surrounding waters.

These islands together create a security perimeter that enhances Iran’s geographic advantage and complicates any military operation.

Trump hints at talks along with military pressure

With military activity increasing, Trump said on March 30 that the United States is engaged in “serious talks” with Iran that could help bring an end to US operations.

As the war enters its fifth week, Trump’s public statements have not clarified what the next step might be.