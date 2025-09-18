US President Donald Trump has formally declared Antifa to be a "major terrorist organisation," drawing the anti-fascist movement together with political violence in America. The move, announced on Thursday through his Truth Social account, was made in response to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, whose suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, is a suspected Antifa sympathiser.

Alleged Connection To Kirk's Murder

The action comes after a federal investigation into the death of Kirk, where authorities discovered bullet casings with anti-fascist slogans such as "Hey fascist! Catch!" and mentions of an Italian resistance tune, "Bella Ciao." The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is said to have confessed to the killing in a Discord channel and previously wrote a note stating he planned to execute the attack, according to the FBI. Trump's administration has referenced the case as proof of left-wing extremism, with officials such as Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller asserting a "network of organisations" are bankrolling violence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/irLHCkrX1n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 18, 2025

What Is Antifa?

Antifa, or anti-fascist, is not an organised group but a loose network of decentralised groups and activists. Antifa has no central leadership, membership rolls, or hierarchical organisation. Its followers are against fascism, racism, and authoritarianism.

The tactics of Antifa involve standing face to face against far-right groups, doxxing white nationalists, and counter-demonstrating right-wing gatherings. Although the movement itself is not monolithic, some members have been involved in violent confrontations, and Trump's government has consistently blamed them for causing violence at demonstrations. Critics maintain that Antifa is a philosophy rather than an organization and that Trump's action is a cover for attacking political dissent.

ALSO READ | Is Rs 1,000 The Answer? Bihar Govt's New Scheme Aims To Empower Unemployed Youth | Check Eligibility