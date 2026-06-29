/What is Article 5 of US-Iran deal; why both sides are citing it in Hormuz dispute

US-Iran Deal: The United States and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Switzerland on June 17 to end the war. The two countries, however, attacked each other over the past two days, with both Washington and Tehran accusing the other of violating the ceasefire.
Citing a US official, CBS News reported that after the latest exchange of attacks, both countries had once again agreed to halt military operations for the time being and allow commercial ships to move through the Strait of Hormuz without disruption. He also said that talks between them would resume with the aim of ending the war.
However, Iran has not issued any formal statement on reports that it agreed to halt attacks.
The 14-point MoU provides for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts. The two sides are accusing each other of violating Article 5 of the agreement.
It deals with commercial shipping and the future management of the Strait of Hormuz. Under the provision, Iran committed to ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels for a period of 60 days after the signing of the agreement.
The text says, “Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, and considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles in de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be instated within 30 days.”
“The Islamic Republic of Iran”, it states, “will conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and Maritime Services Administrator Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz”.
Control over the Strait has been one of the most contentious issues during the peace negotiations. Iran has suggested imposing tolls on ships passing through the route, but the United States and Gulf countries outright rejected the proposal because exports of the latter heavily depend on the passage.
During a recent visit to Baghdad after the MoU was signed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said, “For the next 30 days, the Strait of Hormuz will remain fully under Iran’s supervision and management. Once all obstacles are removed, the waterway will return to its full capacity. That is what we are working towards.”
But at the same time, he clarified, “This responsibility belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran. No other country or party has any role in this matter.”
Araghchi also said, "The MoU clearly states this position. If any country intervenes or takes unilateral action, the situation will worsen and reopening the Strait of Hormuz will take even longer.”
The ceasefire, which came into effect less than two weeks ago, has faced challenges after the latest military exchanges between the two countries.
On Thursday (June 25), tensions rose after a missile allegedly fired from Iran struck a cargo vessel in the Strait. The United States responded with a series of airstrikes on Iranian targets. The US Central Command said the operation was carried out in response to continuing “aggressive actions” against commercial shipping.
Iran later launched retaliatory attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday (June 27). According to Washington, none of the strikes reached their intended targets and there were no casualties or material losses.
The Strait is one of the world's most important maritime routes for oil and gas supplies. Tehran had effectively closed the waterway after US and Israeli military operations against Iran began at the end of February.
The regional picture has also become more complicated with developments in Lebanon. On Friday (June 26), the United States helped broker a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at a long-term peace deal.
The fighting between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has continued to challenge that process. Hezbollah's leadership has rejected the agreement and accused the government in Beirut of compromising Lebanon's sovereignty.
Two days after the deal was signed, the Israeli military said it had targeted a tunnel about 200 metres long that was being used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Israeli officials claimed the tunnel contained a large stockpile of weapons.
According to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the United States had been informed before the operation took place.
Iran says that the war in Lebanon must end for a broader ceasefire deal to be reached.
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