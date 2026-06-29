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What is Article 5 of US-Iran deal; why both sides are citing it in Hormuz dispute

The provision sets out a roadmap for restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. It also calls for talks on the future administration of the strategic waterway.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
What is Article 5 of US-Iran deal; why both sides are citing it in Hormuz dispute
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