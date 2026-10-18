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What is ‘Bismillah c’est les ténèbres’? The viral catchphrase seen in protests across France

The phrase which appeared in protest-related footage has also raised questions about the language and slogans being used by demonstrators.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
What is ‘Bismillah c’est les ténèbres’? The viral catchphrase seen in protests across France
Image Credit: (Left- @CaptainLamar/X, Right- @Inevitablewest/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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