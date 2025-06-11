What Is Brigade 313 And Why Pakistan Wants To Hide This Secret From World?

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen one term trending repeatedly over the last 24 hours — Brigade 313. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed Brigade 313 and its Pakistan. To understand this analysis, you should first know about an interview of senior Pakistani leader Sherry Rehman. In the interview, the American journalist merely mentioned the name Brigade 313, and upon hearing it, Sherry Rehman was visibly shaken.

First, understand that the Brigade 313 being discussed in the interview is not a military or paramilitary unit. It is a terrorist organization based in Pakistan — often called the Banyan Tree of Terror because, like a banyan tree with many branches, this group serves as an umbrella under which multiple terrorist outfits operate. That’s why the renowned American think tank, the Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (TRAC), published an entire research paper on Brigade 313.

According to the report, Brigade 313 was established in the year 2000, with the backing of the Pakistani military. The first commander of this terrorist organization was a commando from the infamous unit SSG of the Pakistani army — a man named Ilyas Kashmiri. He was tasked with spreading Al-Qaeda’s influence in Pakistan, which is why Brigade 313 is often referred to as Pakistan’s Al-Qaeda. In 2011, Ilyas Kashmiri was killed by American forces. After him, a terrorist named Shah Sahib became the commander of Brigade 313.

Now, you may be wondering why would a terrorist organization include the number 313 in its name. This is something you should know, as the number 313 holds religious significance in Islam and is linked to the Prophet Muhammad, considered the last prophet in Islam.

According to Islamic beliefs, in the year 624, Prophet Muhammad and his followers fought a battle against the Quraysh tribe of Mecca. The Quraysh army had about 1,000 warriors, while Prophet Muhammad had only 313 followers. Despite being outnumbered, the Prophet and his followers won the battle. Since then, the number 313 has held great significance in Islam.

Both these images are from after India's Operation Sindoor. The poster on the left is from Al-Badr. In the streets and neighborhoods of Pakistan, Brigade 313 is often referred to as Al-Badr. In the interview, when asked about Brigade 313, Sherry Rehman claimed that think tanks aligned with Indian ideology make anti-Pakistan statements. If Sherry Rehman and Pakistan look within themselves, they will clearly see the truth about terrorism — that it was born and nurtured by Pakistan itself and they should stop blaming India.