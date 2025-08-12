Advertisement
What Is Britain's 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' Law? India Added To The UK List, Pakistan Missing

The United Kingdom has added India to a list of nations whose nationals can be deported immediately if convicted of crimes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
What Is Britain's 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' Law? India Added To The UK List, Pakistan Missing

Crime by migrants has been on a rise in the United Kingdom. Recently, the issue of Pakistani grooming gangs made headlines in Britain, but since most of the UK lawmakers are busy with appeasement politics, they shied away from taking a bold stand on the issue. British prisons have hundreds of criminals of foreign origin, including those from India and Pakistan. Now, the United Kingdom has added India to a list of nations whose nationals can be deported immediately if convicted of crimes. Those convicted won’t have an option to appeal immediately, but they can do so remotely once the hearing begins. The decision was taken under the initiative ‘Deport now, appeal later’. The UK is in discussion with other countries to make them join the list.

What Is  ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’?

The deport now, appeal later rule was introduced under Section 94B of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002 of the United Kingdom. It was part of the  expanded Immigration Act 2014. The law mainly targets foreign nationals convicted of criminal offences. The rule modifies an earlier law that allowed convicted criminals to stay in the UK and appeal against the conviction. However, under the new rule, they will be deported immediately after their conviction for any crime. They still technically have the right to appeal, but they must do so from outside the UK, likely their home country, where they have been deported to. However, terrorists, murderers, and those serving life sentences will continue to serve their sentence in the United Kingdom until deported.

Which are the other countries on the list?

The list earlier had eight countries, and India is among the 15 new countries that agreed with Britain to be onboard the list. The 23 countries now on the list are: Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania, Kosovo, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

UK Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that the government’s message is clear on the issue that anyone breaking British laws will be deported. Notably, the United Kingdom has deported 1,903 people to India in the first quarter of 2025, while a total of 6,069 were deported last year. These included overstayers and failed asylum-seekers.

