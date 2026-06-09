What is happening in PoK? Protests, crackdown and growing public anger | DNA

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has witnessed widespread protests over the past 72 hours as demonstrations against rising hardship, shortages of basic necessities, and demands for greater rights escalated across the region.

According to reports, more than 30 people have been killed and over 200 injured during the unrest. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the tensions in PoK:

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A shutdown call brought normal life to a standstill in cities including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli, and Bhimber. Shops remained closed, transportation was disrupted, and thousands of protesters marched toward Muzaffarabad demanding affordable flour, electricity, and political representation.

Meanwhile, as crowds gathered, Pakistani Rangers reportedly opened fire on demonstrators attempting to continue their march.

The protests were organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which had called for a region-wide strike, road blockade, and march on June 9.

Authorities responded by deploying thousands of Rangers and police personnel across the region. JAAC was subsequently declared a terrorist organisation, and arrests of its members began.

Tensions intensified following the death of activist Shahzeb. Residents carrying his body in Rawalakot gathered for a peaceful demonstration when security forces allegedly opened fire once again. The incident reportedly left multiple people dead and dozens injured, fueling further anger among the population.

Despite the violence, protesters continued their demonstrations. Internet and mobile services were reportedly suspended across parts of the region as authorities sought to contain the unrest.

Protest leaders claimed that more than 150 people had been killed, including children and pregnant women. They also alleged that security forces fired on funeral gatherings and detained hundreds of activists.

The unrest has sparked demonstrations beyond the region. More than 50 British lawmakers reportedly expressed concern over developments in PoK.

At the same time, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected the criticism, describing it as based on misinformation and calling it interference in the country's internal affairs.

India also called for international attention to the situation, urging the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for the violence and crackdown taking place in PoK.