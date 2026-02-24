What is India, Australia and Canada technology triangle; could it end China-US control of green tech?

New Delhi: India, Australia and Canada have joined forces to create a strategic alliance centred on climate technology and green energy. Named the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Triangle (ACITI), the partnership is aimed at offering the world an alternative to the monopolies and geopolitical pressures imposed by China and the United States.

Experts suggest that if the three countries fully implement this strategy, it could change international supply chains and secure a sustainable future for renewable technologies.

While the United States has relied on trade wars and high tariffs to protect its economy, China has established near-total control over critical minerals and green technology markets.

The world has increasingly sought a secure and diversified approach, which is free from dependence on a single country.

The ACITI responds to this challenge by pooling the strengths of three nations to create a new and powerful alliance that goes beyond a simple trade deal and could redefine international green supply chains.

Why ACITI matters

In today’s world, progress is associated with clean energy, electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines. All these technologies depend on minerals like lithium, cobalt, graphite and rare earth elements. Most of these resources are presently dominated by China, which also controls the supply of electrolysers for green hydrogen production.

Meanwhile, US policies and tariffs have created uncertainty for international trade. The ACITI alliance aims to break single-country dependence and provide a stable and environmentally responsible supply chain.

How the triangle will work

The alliance combines the unique strengths of each country to create a highly efficient and secure supply chain. The focus will be on clean energy, critical minerals and long-term economic security.

Australia brings its position as the world’s leading lithium producer, an important component for nearly all types of batteries. Canada contributes vast reserves of critical minerals and supportive policies and funding to advance green technologies. India provides one of the world’s fastest-growing markets and manufacturing capacity, with ambitious plans to produce 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

Together, Australia’s raw materials, Canada’s technology and funding and India’s market scale and manufacturing power are expected to directly challenge China’s dominance in the sector.

More than profit: technology for good

Unlike many large-scale alliances that focus purely on profit, the ACITI prioritises sustainable and socially responsible technology. The partnership will explore environmentally friendly mining and the recycling of lithium, cobalt and copper from old batteries and electronic waste. It will also focus on policies that promote a circular economy.

The goal is to maximise resource use without environmental harm and ensure that technological growth benefits the planet as well as the economy.

The ACITI alliance marks a step in redefining global supply chains, combining the strengths of three nations to secure clean energy resources, advance green technology and offer the world an alternative path toward sustainability.