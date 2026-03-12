What Is Iran’s Azhdar UUV? The silent weapon in the Strait of Hormuz

With the Iran-US-Israel war escalating and the tensions in West Asia rapidly engulfing the oil economy of the world. Iran’s biggest asset and the world's oil artery remains contested.

Iran has successfully choked the oil economy of the world with the IRGC threatening, “We will not allow a litre of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz."

IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson warned, Any ship tied to the US, Israel, or their allies "will be considered a legitimate target.”

“You will not be able to artificially lower the price of oil. Expect oil at $200 per barrel,” the spokesperson added.

But what is helping Iran to blockade the oil artery of the world? Meet the stealthy underwater predator that truly unleashes Iran's power from the depths and turns Hormuz into a nightmare for transiting ships?

Azhdar: Iran’s silent killer

Iran's Azhdar, a stealthy, torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), is the "silent weapon."

The Azhdar acts like a smart mobile mine; it can be set to explode at a set time, spot, or trigger from a sensor.

Launched from ships or submarines, it's nearly impossible to spot or destroy. Slower than torpedoes, but whisper-quiet and mobile, dodging most mine-clearing tools.

It can be launched from surface platforms and hovers up to 24 hours near shipping lanes or ports, waiting silently. Slower than torpedoes or rising mines, but ultra-quiet and mobile, it evades most mine countermeasures.

Though slower than conventional torpedoes, its whisper-quiet operation and mobility make it nearly immune to mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare, packing around 200 kg of explosives to damage tankers or warships on contact.

In the shallow waters, Azhdar swarms enable Iran to enforce blockades with plausible deniability in the Strait of Hormuz, posing a nightmare for the US Navy.

Redefining naval warfare in Hormuz, turning shallow waters into an unbeatable asymmetric trap.

With the Strait of Hormuz closure and Azhdar UUV threat looming in Hormuz, carrying one-fifth of global oil, and Gulf production further sparking fears of deeper supply shocks.















