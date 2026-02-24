What is Israel’s ‘Hexagon of Alliance’? Is Netanyahu trying to corner India?

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel this week. Ahead of his visit on February 25-26, one of the important discussions is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed ‘Hexagon of Alliance’. He has positioned India as an important part of this alliance, an attempt to draw New Delhi into the network.

Experts say that joining such an alliance will not be an easy decision for the Modi government.

Netanyahu has stated that Israel is working with partner countries to create a ‘Hexagon Alliance’, a network that will coordinate against shared threats. He described India as a crucial part of this axis.

Countries included in the alliance

Netanyahu named Israel, India, Greece and Cyprus along with several Arab, African and Asian countries as potential members of the alliance. He described the goal as building a coalition of nations that share a common stance against the so-called radical Shia and emerging radical Sunni axes.

The proposed hexagon is more than a symbolic concept. It shows Israel’s efforts to create a broader diplomatic and security bloc, moving the country out of relative isolation in parts of the world. In Netanyahu’s plan, India occupies a central position.

How the ‘Hexagon Alliance’ works

According to Netanyahu, the hexagon would include Israel along with India, Greece and Cyprus as Mediterranean partners, with additional Arab and African countries. The alliance aims to foster cooperation not only on security but also on economic and diplomatic fronts.

Israel’s concern with Iran is visible in the plan. Netanyahu has openly identified the “radical Shia axis” and the “emerging radical Sunni axis” as targets, with the alliance intended to counter these influences.

Tel Aviv considers Tehran as the core of the Shia axis, making it a primary focus of the proposed bloc.

India-Israel relations

India’s relationship with Israel has strengthened over the past decade. Netanyahu has publicly described PM Modi as a friend and India as an important strategic partner. Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017. Multiple statements have praised the personal rapport between the two leaders.

Defense ties between the two countries have also improved. India is one of the largest buyers of Israeli defense equipment. Both nations collaborate on intelligence sharing and military technology. However, this does not automatically mean that India will join any alliance designed by Israel.

The dilemma facing India

Netanyahu’s positioning of India as the core of the hexagon points to an attempt to influence New Delhi. Experts point out that Netanyahu expects India to cooperate on Middle Eastern security issues, particularly concerning Palestine and Iran.

India has maintained a long-standing and balanced approach toward Arab nations and Palestine. Even after Modi becaming the prime minister, India has not changed this position. Joining an Iran-opposing bloc or one that sidelines Palestine would be extremely difficult.

India also maintains trusted relations with most Arab nations, which have been cultivated over decades.

Modi will proceed cautiously

Analysts believe that if India were to join Netanyahu’s alliance, it could be seen as a departure from decades of strategic autonomy. India is unlikely to take an active military role along with Israel.

India’s image as a peace-oriented nation contrasts with the numerous war crime allegations faced by Israel, including a warrant issued for Netanyahu by the International Court of Justice.

India will need to carefully weigh both military and economic factors. Millions of Indian workers are employed across Arab countries, and any active military alignment with Israel could put them at risk and create serious economic repercussions.

It is clear that while Netanyahu may make announcements unilaterally, experts are of the view that India is expected to act with extreme caution.