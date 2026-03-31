What is Israel’s new death penalty law, facing global criticism for targeting only Palestinians? | Explained

When the Israeli parliament voted to approve its new death penalty law, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a man with his own convictions for far-right terrorism, celebrated by brandishing a bottle of champagne. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had come to the chamber to support the bill, could be seen congratulating lawmakers as it passed.

The jubilation on the Israeli right told you something important about the law. So did the condemnation that followed from France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. So did the silence on one central, defining fact --- the legislation does not apply to Jewish citizens of Israel. It applies, in practice, almost exclusively to Palestinians.

What the law actually says

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The legislation works through a deliberate architectural choice. It routes the bulk of its provisions through Israel's military court system, the courts that try Palestinians living under occupation in the occupied West Bank, and only Palestinians.

Under the new law, anyone convicted of killing an Israeli citizen in the occupied West Bank will automatically receive the death sentence in those military courts. Life imprisonment is available only under exceptional circumstances.

For Israeli settlers tried in civilian courts, a separate legal system entirely judges retain the discretion to choose between the death penalty and life imprisonment. The automatic element does not apply to them.

The gap between these two systems is not merely procedural. In 2010, Israel's military court system acknowledged that 99.74 per cent of Palestinians tried for offences committed in the occupied West Bank were found guilty. In contrast, according to a Guardian analysis published in late March, Israel has not prosecuted a single one of its citizens for killing a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank since the start of this decade. A study by Israeli rights group Yesh Din found that between 2005 and 2024, conviction rates for settlers found guilty of crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank ran to roughly three per cent, with 93.8 per cent of investigations closed without any indictment being filed.

In the weeks since Israel launched its war on Iran in late February, Israeli settlers have killed seven Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

International condemnation

The response from Europe was swift. The foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement expressing particular concern about what they described as the de facto discriminatory character of the bill, warning that its adoption would risk undermining Israel's commitments to democratic principles.

Rights groups went further. Amnesty International said in February that the legislation would make the death penalty another discriminatory tool in Israel's system of apartheid. Human Rights Watch called the law discriminatory because it would be applied primarily, if not exclusively, to Palestinians.

Adam Coogle, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch, was direct in his assessment. Israeli officials argue that imposing the death penalty is about security, he said, but in reality, it entrenches discrimination and a two-tiered system of justice, both hallmarks of apartheid. He added that the law's severe restrictions on appeals and its 90-day execution timeline were designed to kill Palestinian detainees faster and with less scrutiny.

Is it even legal?

Many argue it is not, and the challenge came almost immediately.

The Association of Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition with the country's highest court within minutes of the bill passing, arguing the measure was discriminatory by design and that lawmakers had no legal authority to impose it on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, who are not Israeli citizens.

That last point matters. Despite the efforts of Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to effectively annex Palestinian territory, the occupied West Bank remains, in the eyes of international law, a foreign territory under military occupation. In September 2024, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly called for an end to Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem within a year, backing an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that described the occupation as unlawful.

Underpinning much of this is Israel's 2018 Nation State law, which defines Israel as the exclusive homeland of the Jewish people and enshrines Jewish settlement as a national value. Critics argue it effectively strips Palestinian citizens, who make up around 20 per cent of Israel's population, of any guarantee of equality under law.

A system long in place

The new death penalty law did not emerge from nowhere. It is the latest layer in a legal structure that rights groups have spent years documenting and condemning.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank live under military law. Israeli settlers living alongside them fall under Israeli civil law. Two parallel legal systems operate in the same territory, applying entirely different standards to two different populations based on ethnicity.

The consequences of that structure are extensive. Palestinians can be held indefinitely without charge under administrative detention. As of March 2026, approximately 9,500 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, with around half held under administrative detention or labelled as unlawful combatants, denied trial and unable to mount a legal defence.

Palestinian minors can be interrogated without a parent present and are routinely denied timely access to legal counsel, in violation of both Israeli and international law. Palestinian homes built without permits, permits that are, in practice, almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain, face demolition. Unauthorised settler outposts, built on the same land, are rarely challenged and are increasingly legalised after the fact.

The death penalty law is new. The system it sits within is not.