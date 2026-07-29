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What is keeping Iranian economy alive despite months of war, sanctions and military expenses?

Iran’s economy has avoided collapse despite war, sanctions and military expenses. Learn how oil revenues, trade networks and inflation keep the economy functioning amid rising poverty and hardship.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
What is keeping Iranian economy alive despite months of war, sanctions and military expenses?
Image Credit: Zee News.

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Zee Media Bureau

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