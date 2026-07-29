/What is keeping Iranian economy alive despite months of war, sanctions and military expenses?

Iran, which has been fighting a war with the United States for the past five months, has managed to avoid complete economic collapse despite strict international sanctions and mounting military expenses. While millions of citizens face severe financial hardship due to soaring inflation and falling real incomes, a combination of domestic production, shadow oil revenues, informal trade networks, and targeted state subsidy programs has kept the nation's core economy functioning under intense pressure.
Unlike many countries that depend mainly on oil exports, Iran has developed other parts of its economy over several decades. Manufacturing, agriculture and services continue to operate despite sanctions.
The country also relies on informal labor markets, cross-border trade, covert oil sales and maritime networks. These activities help maintain the flow of goods and generate income even when official trade channels face restrictions.
Instead of the whole country running out of goods or shutting down because of war and sanctions, Iran copes with financial crises by letting its money lose value and letting prices soar by nearly 90%. This keeps store shelves stocked with food and supplies, but it makes those items so expensive that normal families can barely afford them.
To support low-income families, the government provides cash subsidies and electronic food coupons. However, recent cyberattacks on major banks and damage to infrastructure from bombings have disrupted some of these assistance programs.
Oil exports continue to provide funding for basic government operations. Iranian authorities use designated trustees and alternative financial channels to move oil revenues around international sanctions.
However, official reports point to major corruption problems. More than USD 11 billion in crude oil proceeds reportedly remain unreturned by designated trustees. At least USD 1.6 billion was allegedly stolen or misused by individuals who later fled or were arrested.
Authorities have also reported that exporters failed to return roughly Euro 94 billion, or about USD107 billion, in foreign currency earnings to the country.
The economic strategy has come at a high social cost. Iran’s middle class has steadily shrunk over the past decade. Today, around 70 percent of the population is considered poor or vulnerable to poverty, while about 45 percent live below the poverty line, according to welfare economists and pension institute projections.
Many families have reduced spending on meat, dairy products and healthcare. Others have used up personal savings to cover daily expenses.
Trade with neighboring countries, Russia and China continues to provide some relief. However, economists say these measures offer only temporary support.
According to experts, without diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and ease sanctions, Iran’s economy may continue to survive but is likely to remain under long-term strain with limited prospects for strong growth.
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