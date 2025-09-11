What Is NATO’s Article 4 – Invoked After Russian Incursion In Poland; Is Europe On Edge Again?

Warsaw: A fresh wave of tension has spread across Europe after Russian drones entered Polish airspace. NATO, in response, has formally invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. The announcement came from Polish government spokesperson Adam Szłapka, marking the first time during the ongoing Ukraine war that Warsaw confirmed the downing of Russian drones over its territory.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk told lawmakers in the Polish Sejm that Warsaw had filed an official request for consultations under Article 4. He explained that discussions with President Karol Nawrocki preceded the move and declared, “This is only the beginning.”

According to Tusk, 19 separate violations of Polish airspace were recorded overnight. Polish and allied aircraft intercepted multiple targets and downed at least three or four drones. The last one was destroyed at 6:45 a.m. local time.

NATO Allies Rally Behind Poland

The drone breach sparked condemnation from NATO members and from Ukraine. Kyiv offered to help Poland strengthen early-warning and defense systems.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the alliance was in “intensive consultation” with Warsaw. A senior NATO official, speaking anonymously, said the incident was not being classified as a direct attack.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the joint reaction as a “very successful response” by the alliance. “Deliberate or not, this was reckless. Extremely dangerous. Last night proved we are capable of defending every inch of NATO territory, including our skies,” he said.

Russian drones and missiles have repeatedly crossed into NATO airspace during strikes on Ukraine, but until September 10 no confirmed case of Polish forces shooting one down had been recorded.

The History Of Article 4

Article 4 of the NATO treaty has been used only seven times since the alliance was created in 1949. Poland last triggered it in 2014, during Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the assault on Donbas. Warsaw invoked it again in 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under Article 4, any NATO member can request consultations when its territorial integrity, political independence or security feels at risk. The North Atlantic Council then meets to assess the situation and agree on steps. The clause provides a structured framework for allies to consult and coordinate before considering any military response.

Growing Anxiety In Europe

The incident has heightened fears of further instability on the continent. The sight of NATO air defenses mobilising inside Poland has highlighted the risks of escalation.

European capitals now watch closely, aware that every drone that strays across the Ukrainian border could draw the alliance deeper into confrontation.