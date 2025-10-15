What Is ‘Nihilistic Violent Extremism’ That’s Driving Mass Shootings In The US?

Washington: A troubling pattern has caught the attention of federal prosecutors and law enforcement: “nihilistic violent extremism”. Experts warn the term is new, but the phenomenon behind it is not. The label appeared in a March search warrant connected to a Wisconsin teenager active on a Telegram network called Terrorgram.

Nikita Casap, now 18, is accused of killing his mother and stepfather as part of a broader plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, ignite a political revolution and “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians, according to investigators quoting alleged documents found on Casap’s phone.

A federal law enforcement officer wrote in the court filing, “Nihilistic violent extremists act primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction and social instability”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Such individuals often take ideas from online communities and convert them into real-world violence. They do not always fit neatly into categories of Left or Right, white supremacist or antigovernment extremism. Their focus allegedly is on destruction, chaos and the glorification of violence.

The National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE) at the University of Nebraska identified over two dozen federal cases in which suspects fit this emerging classification, including the mass shooter at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

How ‘Nihilism’ Connects To Violence, Terrorism

The philosophical term “nihilism”, associated with Friedrich Nietzsche, refers to a belief that all values are baseless.

Violent extremists are often trying to change specific government policy. Nihilistic extremists, by contrast, do not necessarily have any clear, stated objective. They are gamifying violence in real life.

The term’s rise in federal cases took place in April and May. In September, FBI Director Kash Patel told a Senate committee, “We have in this country 1,700 domestic terrorism investigations, a large chunk of which are nihilistic violent extremism (NVE), those who engage in violent acts motivated by a deep hatred of society, whatever justification they see it is.”

Since March, federal prosecutors have cited “nihilistic violent extremism” in several press releases. The Department of Justice in April called the online pornography network 764 “a nihilistic violent extremist network” when announcing arrests of two people accused of targeting children.

“The 764 network’s accelerationist goals include social unrest and the downfall of the current world order, including the US Government,” the DOJ said.

Weeks later, the FBI used the term for an Oregon 14-year-old accused of planning explosives and a mass shooting at a mall in Kelso, Washington. The teenager “shared nihilistic violent extremist ideology and the plans in online chats”, the agency alleged.

The KPTV Fox 12 reported that the police said the teen posted the plans in an online chat linked to the 764 network, which he joined after being bullied.

Experts Highlight Complexity Of Extremism

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray said in 2020 that some violent extremists hold a “salad bar of ideologies”, “a little bit of this, a little bit of that and what they are really about is the violence”.

In 2022, he cited a Minneapolis case in which two men aligned with the Boogaloo Bois were charged with providing material support to Hamas.

In the United Kingdom, law enforcement uses “composite violent extremism” to describe extremists with multiple, mixed or unclear ideologies.

Experts say the NVE label has value but caution against overuse.

Oren Segal, an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) extremism expert, told Al Jazeera the term captures incidents in which suspects are motivated by a desire to sow chaos: “Those are fairly described as nihilistic.”

The ADL highlighted that shooters in Evergreen (Colorado), Antioch (Tennessee) and Madison (Wisconsinwere) were active in online communities that glorify mass killings.

Marc-Andre Argentino, an independent extremism researcher, wrote in April, “The NVE represents a convergence threat, part sadistic subculture, part extremist accelerationism and part organised cyber‑harassment, whose potency lies in its agility and absence of limiting ideology.”

He added that nihilistic violent extremists share “bite-sized” attack methods for knives, vehicles or online crimes.

“The guiding principle is to flood the system with low‑cost and high‑chaos events, school shootings, animal‑cruelty viral clips, swatting campaigns, so that authorities expend resources faster than radicals expend effort,” he added.

Cautions From Experts

The experts warned that overuse of the NVE term could obscure where threats originate: “If everything is going to be lumped together as nihilistic violent extremism, it does (a) disservice to those who try to understand where threats are emanating from.”

The label could be misapplied as a blanket term, obscuring or excusing other ideological influences, including white supremacy.

One example is the July 4, 2022 Highland Park, Illinois mass shooting. FBI affidavits revealed the shooter wanted to “wake people up” and had an online fascination with violence.