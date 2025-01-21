Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

What Is Paris Climate Accord, US Withdraws Again Under President Trump

The Paris Agreement is a global pact aimed at combating climate change, with nearly 200 countries pledging to limit global warming.

Jan 21, 2025
What Is Paris Climate Accord, US Withdraws Again Under President Trump

US President Donald Trump signed several executive orders aimed at reversing many policies of the Biden administration. Among these, he signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, a move he previously made during his first term.

This comes under a series of executive orders Trump signed in front of thousands of supporters at the Capitol One Arena.

The Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement in 2017 was reversed by Joe Biden on his first day in office in 2021.

What Is Paris Climate Accord

The Paris Agreement is a global pact aimed at combating climate change, with nearly 200 countries pledging to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5 degrees. Each nation is responsible for creating its own plan to meet these goals. However, the agreement is not legally binding.

Trump also signed a directive to the federal government, ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship in the future. He further signed an order ending the weaponization of the government against political opponents of the previous administration.

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath. Before Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th vice president. After taking the oath, Trump declared the beginning of America's "golden age" and called the day 'Liberation Day' for the nation.

(With ANI inputs)

