What is ‘Project Freedom’ and why did Iran fire missiles at US ship after it began?

US-Iran Conflict: Military activity has picked up once again in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that carries a large share of international trade. The latest escalation comes after the United States launched what it is calling “Project Freedom”, an operation aimed at assisting ships trapped in the region. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it fired missiles at a US naval vessel.

The situation has added a new layer of tension between Washington and Tehran, with both sides now locked in competing claims over control and movement in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes.

What is ‘Project Freedom’?

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The operation was announced by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would help clear and escort ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. The move, according to him, came in response to requests from countries whose vessels were unable to move through the waterway.

The US president described the operation as a response to appeals from what he called neutral and non-combatant countries. In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Iran, the Middle East and US interests are involved, and we have told these countries that we will help their ships safely exit this restricted waterway.”

He also said that many of these vessels were running low on food and essential supplies, making it difficult for crew members to continue on board safely. “Large numbers of crew are not able to live on ships in a healthy and clean manner, so starting this operation was necessary,” he said.

Trump added that any interference in Project Freedom would be dealt with firmly, though he did not specify what form that response would take.

Iran issues warning, then claims missile strike

The announcement was followed by strong warnings from Tehran. Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran’s parliamentary national security commission, said that any US involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as a violation of a ceasefire understanding.

Shortly after these remarks, Iranian state media reported a direct military response. The IRGC claimed it had targeted a US Navy ship near Jask in Hormuz. According to the report, two missiles were fired after the vessel ignored warnings and continued moving through the area.

Iranian officials said the action was taken in response to what they described as an unauthorised presence in a sensitive maritime zone.

What could happen now

The latest exchange has raised questions about how far both sides are willing to go in the region. With America launching Project Freedom and Iran responding with claims of missile fire, the Strait of Hormuz has once again become a focal point of military tension.

Whether the situation escalates further or sees a pullback from either side will depend on the next moves from Washington and Tehran. The region is being closely monitored, as even small incidents in this waterway can ripple through international shipping routes and energy supply chains.