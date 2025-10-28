What Is Putin Hiding? Moscow Ends Plutonium Pact With US After Testing ‘Unstoppable’ Mystery Missile

Moscow: Russia has taken a decisive step that sends shockwaves through its nuclear diplomacy. President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that ends a long-fractured agreement with the United States on disposing of nuclear weapons-grade plutonium. Russian state media RT reported that this move officially closes the chapter on the deal that once helped limit dangerous stockpiles capable of fuelling nuclear warheads.

The legislation was passed by the State Duma earlier in October and received approval from the Federation Council last Wednesday. With Putin’s signature now in place, the law is set to take effect on Monday, marking the final withdrawal from the pact.

The original agreement dates back to September 2000, when Washington and Moscow pledged to permanently remove 34 tons of military-grade plutonium each from their weapons programmes. It was hailed as a major step toward reducing nuclear risk in the post-Cold War era.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, those ambitions unravelled years later. In October 2016, Russia suspended the deal, accusing the United States of what it called “hostile actions”, including sanctions against Moscow and the expansion of NATO’s presence near Russian borders. RT emphasised these grievances in its coverage of the decision.

This renewed termination comes at a striking moment for Russia’s military posture. The Kremlin has recently unveiled what it calls a major leap in missile technology: a nuclear-powered cruise missile named Burevestnik.

Putin highlighted the system during his annual address to the Federal Assembly, revealing that a miniature nuclear power unit sits inside the missile. According to TASS, he said this design enables extremely long-duration flight, low-altitude routes and unpredictable trajectories that make interception nearly impossible.

The president described the Burevestnik as a “missile unlike anything else in the world”, claiming successful tests and progress toward full deployment. Russian officials say the missile flew for roughly 15 hours during trials and covered close to 14,000 kilometres or about 8,700 miles, reinforcing Moscow’s message that its nuclear deterrent now extends far beyond familiar boundaries.

While Russia projects confidence, the United States is responding with economic pressure rather than arms control. Washington has announced fresh sanctions on Russian oil companies, calling them an “appropriate and necessary” measure to push for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The White House has made it clear that patience is wearing thin. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump “feels the right moment came yesterday” to impose harsher penalties, adding that he has repeatedly voiced frustration with both sides of the conflict as the war drags on.