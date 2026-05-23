What is the ‘America First’ visa schedule announced by Marco Rubio for business travel

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday announced a new “America First” visa schedule that will prioritise business professionals, describing India as central to United State's Indo-Pacific strategy.

Speaking at the US embassy support annex building dedication ceremony, Rubio said the new visa system is aimed at strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

"We're introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals that strengthen these ties," Rubio said.

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Laying the importance of this new system, Rubio further said, "This facility saved Americans money because it's going to make us more efficient. It's going to allow us to do the work we have to do anyways, but allow us to do it more accurately, faster, and in a more efficient way. And so this is very important."

Rubio said the newly inaugurated facility would support visa operations as well as US diplomatic personnel working at the mission.

“But the facility, as I said, is not just for those who are applying for visas. It's also for you, the Americans who work here, the men and women of this mission, who are at the front lines every single day of advancing America's national interest and America's national security,” he said.

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Rubio hails India-US ties

During his address at the embassy event, Marco Rubio said India continues to be a cornerstone of the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The relationship between our two countries is at the cornerstone of our approach to the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of the Quad grouping comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

“My very first meeting officially as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad,” Rubio said. “We wanted to do it here, not just because of our commitment to that structure of work, but also as a tangible sign of what an important role India plays in the United States and in our posture and in our approach to the Indo-Pacific.”

Rubio meets PM Modi

Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata earlier on Saturday before travelling to New Delhi for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Indian officials as part of his four-day visit to India.

During his meeting with PM Modi, both sides held discussions on trade, defence cooperation, energy security, technology, and the Indo-Pacific strategy, according to reports. Rubio also extended an invitation to Modi to visit the White House on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

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