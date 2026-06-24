/What is the Chinese caste system buzz? Why Indian social media has erupted with video claims

In the middle of June 2026, Indian social media platforms lit up with videos claiming China has its own hidden “caste system.” Posts showed crowded homes, poor neighbourhoods, and everyday struggles in China. Many social media users said these scenes prove that the glossy images of high-speed trains and shiny cities hide deep inequality. The claims quickly went viral, sparking heated debates and replies from Chinese accounts.
Much of the social media buzz centres on an ancient Chinese idea called ‘Shi-Nong-Gong-Shang.’ This divided people into four main groups: scholars (Shi) at the top, followed by farmers (Nong), artisans (Gong), and merchants (Shang) at the bottom. Social media users compared it to India’s varna system, sharing clips that called it a caste-like order. They argued it kept people in fixed roles for centuries.
Chinese experts, including those quoted in Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), pushed back hard. They claimed it was simply an occupational ranking, not a birth-based caste that locked people in forever. People could change jobs, and the system evolved over time. Still, there was a group called “base people” or jianmin at the very bottom with almost no chance to rise, something closer to ‘untouchables,’ according to some old records.
The bigger talking point for many Indians is the ‘hukou,’ China’s household registration system. Introduced in the 1950s, it still records whether someone is from a rural or urban area. This one document decides access to schools, jobs, healthcare, and even where you can take the tough university entrance exam like the ‘gaokao’.
Children of migrant workers often face tough choices. They may study in cities but must return to their registered hometown for big exams, where cut-offs can be much harder.
Millions of rural hukou holders live and work in big cities but miss out on full benefits. Even today, nearly 300 million urban workers lack complete city rights, according to Chinese reports.
The wave of posts came as a reaction. For years, some Chinese accounts and state-linked voices have criticised India’s caste problems. Indian users saw an opening to reply with “what about China?” They shared videos of cramped living spaces and street scenes to show that no country is perfect. Many called it “taste of their own medicine” after years of online jabs.
The discussion mixed facts with memes. Some posts stretched history or used old pictures without full context. Others pointed to real issues of inequality that exist in fast-growing China. Global Times ran pieces calling the claims false or exaggerated, which only added fuel to the Indian side.
Every large country has layers of inequality shaped by old habits, regional gaps, and economic divides. China’s rapid growth lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, but challenges remain for those from smaller towns or villages.
India continues its long journey to make opportunities more equal. The online buzz shows how quickly social media turns history and policy into a battlefield.
Even so, experts and on-ground reality show that big changes take time.
According to an earlier report by Global Times, nearly 300 million long-term urban residents and workers in China have not yet been fully integrated into the country's urbanisation process.
Since 2014, Beijing has gradually eased restrictions under the hukou system. More recently, these reforms have gained importance as China seeks to boost domestic consumption and reduce the impact of global trade uncertainties.
In May, authorities introduced new guidelines aimed at providing basic public services based on an individual's actual place of residence rather than their hukou registration status.
Many barriers remain, especially in larger and more developed cities. The hukou discussion continues to be at the heart of the ongoing social media debate between Indian and Chinese users.
Videos may oversimplify complex systems, yet they highlight a simple truth: shiny skylines rarely tell the full story of any nation.
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