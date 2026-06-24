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What is the Chinese caste system buzz? Why Indian social media has erupted with video claims

The bigger talking point for many Indians is the ‘hukou,’ China’s household registration system, introduced in 1950s, which is still prevelant. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
What is the Chinese caste system buzz? Why Indian social media has erupted with video claims
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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