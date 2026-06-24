/What is the Chinese caste system buzz? Why Indian social media has erupted with video claims

Chinese experts, including those quoted in Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), pushed back hard. They claimed it was simply an occupational ranking, not a birth-based caste that locked people in forever. People could change jobs, and the system evolved over time. Still, there was a group called “base people” or jianmin at the very bottom with almost no chance to rise, something closer to ‘untouchables,’ according to some old records.