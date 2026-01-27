Advertisement
NewsWorldWhat is the ‘discombobulator’ the US allegedly used to capture Maduro?
US VENEZUELA RAID

What is the ‘discombobulator’ the US allegedly used to capture Maduro?

Trump has hinted at a mysterious “sonic weapon” used during the raid on Venezuela, but what was really deployed and how does it work?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 04:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
What is the ‘discombobulator’ the US allegedly used to capture Maduro?Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan. (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Venezuela’s defence minister has accused the United States of turning the country into a testing ground for advanced military technologies during the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3. The minister claimed the operation involved weaponry driven by artificial intelligence and tools never before seen on battlefields.

President Donald Trump described a weapon he called “the discombobulator”, saying it “made equipment not work” but declined to provide further details. He also referred to a “sonic weapon” reportedly used against Maduro’s Cuban bodyguards in a heavily fortified area.

Reports say that during the raid, some Venezuelan soldiers and Cuban personnel providing protection to Maduro suffered casualties. The defence minister alleged that 47 Venezuelan soldiers and 32 Cuban soldiers died. He described the operation as a test of weapons “that no one else in the world possessed” and said these were deployed against Venezuelan forces.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared accounts from a Venezuelan security guard describing the effects of a sound-based attack. The guard reported intense internal pressure in the head, nosebleeds, vomiting blood and an inability to move. These claims could not be independently verified.

Trump told NewsNation that the weapon used was unlike any other. “Nobody else has it. And we have weapons no one knows about. And I say it’s probably best not to talk about them, but we have some incredible weapons. That was an incredible attack. Don’t forget that house was in the middle of a fortress and military base,” he said.

The New York Post later reported Trump calling the tool the “discombobulator” and confirming it was designed to disable defensive equipment.

In past operations, the United States has used devices like long-range acoustic devices (LRADs) and the active denial system (ADS) to control or disorient personnel. LRADs project focussed sound waves over long distances, sometimes causing vertigo, nausea or pain to force compliance. The ADS produces intense heat on the skin to repel people from sensitive areas.

Neither system is capable of disabling electronics or military infrastructure.

More likely, any disruption of Venezuelan equipment came from nonkinetic or pre-kinetic methods. Electronic warfare (EW) can jam radar, block communications, manipulate GPS signals and disrupt sensors. Cyber-physical operations can sabotage networks and industrial systems, as seen in the Stuxnet attack on Iran’s nuclear programme in 2009.

Directed-energy weapons and high-power microwave systems, such as CHAMP, can selectively disable electronics without leaving visible damage. Graphite or carbon-fibre munitions can short-circuit power grids, causing widespread outages without physical destruction.

The approach is the same, with communications, sensors and coordination disrupted first, followed by physical operations. These tools are used to gain an information advantage and control conflict zones. Countries often deploy new systems in actual operations to improve them, including stealth aircraft, precision bombs and cyberweapons.

The term “discombobulator” is not a verified technical designation. It likely refers to a combination of these known tools rather than a single and futuristic device. Reports of Venezuelan systems failing are consistent with electronic warfare, cyberattacks or weak integration rather than a new sonic weapon.

If any personnel experienced symptoms during the operation, those effects could be caused by blast pressure, flash-bang devices or other standard disorientation methods. There is no public evidence to suggest a new type of weapon was deployed during the raid.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

