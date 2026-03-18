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NewsWorldWhat is the GBU-72? The 'advanced penetrator' that just wiped out the Larijani dynasty in a single strike
BUNKER BUSTER

What is the GBU-72? The 'advanced penetrator' that just wiped out the Larijani dynasty in a single strike

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has utilised the massive GBU-72 5,000-pound bunker buster to eliminate hardened Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz. With the USS Tripoli and 2,200 Marines inbound, know how this strike impacts global oil security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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What is the GBU-72? The 'advanced penetrator' that just wiped out the Larijani dynasty in a single strikeGBU-72 bunker buster Iran strike. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

The United States is really angry with Iran. They are taking big actions. The US Central Command used a bomb called the GBU-72 to destroy Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz. This bomb is special because it can go through thick concrete and earth before it explodes.

The US did this because Iran has been attacking oil tankers, and the US wants to stop them. The Strait of Hormuz is an important place for oil to pass through, and Iran was trying to control it. The US used the GBU-72 bomb to destroy the missile sites and make it safe for oil tankers to pass through.

The GBU-72 bomb is really powerful. It weighs 5,000 pounds. Can explode with more than double the power of older bombs. The US military used this bomb to show that they can reach Iran's missile launch facilities. These facilities are like cities underground, and the US wants to make sure they cannot be used to attack oil tankers.

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The US is also sending a ship called the USS Tripoli with 2,200 Marines to the area. This could mean that the US is planning to send troops to the area to make sure Iran does not attack oil tankers again. The US is trying to make sure that Iran knows that they are serious about keeping the Strait of Hormuz safe.

This is a deal because if Iran retaliates and attacks oil tankers, it could make oil prices go up and cause problems for the whole world. The US is trying to stop Iran from doing this and keep the Strait of Hormuz safe. The world is watching to see what will happen next.

The US used the GBU-72 bomb to destroy the missile sites, and it was very effective. The sites were complete. Iran's ability to attack oil tankers has been weakened. The US is trying to make sure that Iran does not have the power to control the Strait of Hormuz and dictate what happens with oil prices.

The situation is still very tense. The world is waiting to see how Iran will respond to the US actions. The US is ready to take actions if necessary to keep the Strait of Hormuz safe and secure. The GBU-72 bomb has shown that the US has the power to destroy the most heavily fortified targets and Iran should be careful not to provoke them again.

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