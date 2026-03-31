What is the 'Greater Israel' project? From Egypt's Nile to Syria's Euphrates, the concept explained

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has ordered the military to further expand operations in southern Lebanon, pushing toward the Litani River to create a larger “security buffer zone.”

Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier said that Israeli forces would control territory up to the river, which is roughly 10% of Lebanon and prevent residents from returning until Israel’s northern border is secured.

The move comes amid Israel's multi-front campaign, including the ongoing war with Iran and its proxies. Experts have linked these actions, alongside continued settlement expansion in the West Bank and control measure in Gaza to a perpetuated ideological concept, popularly known as the "Greater Israel" project.

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What is the ‘Greater Israel’ project?

According to Al Jazeera the term 'Greater Israel' has a biblical and political roots. Its most expansive interpretation draws from Genesis 15:18-21, in which God promises Abraham’s descendants land “from the river of Egypt [often interpreted as the Nile] to the great river, the Euphrates.” This maximalist vision would encompass not only modern Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, and the Golan Heights, but also significant portions of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, and even parts of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

It is also associated with Revisionist Zionism and far-right political currents but has never been official Israeli government policy. Proponents, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have advocated for annexation of parts of the West Bank, renewed Jewish settlement in Gaza, and stronger control over southern Lebanon for security reasons.

However, Israeli officials consistently describe the Lebanon operations as defensive measures against Hezbollah rocket fire and invasion threats, not expansionist conquest.

In what ways has Israel pursued territorial expansion?

Israel’s current borders originated from the British Mandate for Palestine, established by the League of Nations after World War I under British control, which geographically limited the territory upon Israel’s founding in 1948.

The war that followed the end of the mandate in 1948 resulted in Israel gaining control over all of Mandatory Palestine, except for the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israel later expanded by military force: in 1967, it defeated Arab forces and captured the West Bank, Gaza, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, and Syria’s Golan Heights. Of these territories, Israel returned the Sinai to Egypt in 1982, but continues to occupy the others.

Since then, Israel has disregarded international law by maintaining control over Palestinian and Syrian territories and has shown little regard for the sovereignty of neighboring states, including occupying additional land in Syria and Lebanon.

How widely accepted is the idea of Greater Israel?

The concept of Greater Israel can be divided into two distinct ideas: one involving expansion into territories immediately adjacent to Israel, and the more extreme version, stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates.

Regarding Israel’s immediate borders, the majority of Israeli Jews support the annexation of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, both of which are occupied territories. The Israeli government is gradually moving toward the de facto annexation of the West Bank. While Israeli politicians differ in their willingness to endorse formal annexation, most mainstream parties support the continued presence of Israeli settlements there. Expansion into Gaza is less widely supported but finds backing among far-right parties.

The more expansive notion of Greater Israel, which would include parts of Jordan or the full area between the Euphrates and the Nile, is far more contentious. Before 1948, some Zionist groups aimed for a state that encompassed both Palestine and Jordan; for instance, the Irgun, a prominent Zionist armed group, featured a map of both territories in its emblem.

This historical context suggests that many mainstream Israeli politicians, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to centrists such as Yair Lapid, are either receptive to some version of Greater Israel beyond the West Bank or are hesitant to publicly oppose it.