What is the Natanz Nuclear facility? Iran claims structure hit in US-Israel attack
Iran claims is Nuclera facility, Natanz in US-Israel strikes.
Trending Photos
Iran’s vast Nuclear facility Natanz hit in US-Israel strikes, claims Iran. Iran's ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday.
According to a report by Reuters, Iran’s representative to the UN, Reza Najafi, said, "Once again, they targeted Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday."
When asked about which sites were hit, he specified, "Natanz" during a meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors.
This is a developing story.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement