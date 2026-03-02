Advertisement
NewsWorldWhat is the Natanz Nuclear facility? Iran claims structure hit in US-Israel attack
IRAN ISRAEL US WAR

What is the Natanz Nuclear facility? Iran claims structure hit in US-Israel attack

Iran claims is Nuclera facility, Natanz in US-Israel strikes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
What is the Natanz Nuclear facility? Iran claims structure hit in US-Israel attack(File Photo IANS)

Iran’s vast Nuclear facility Natanz hit in US-Israel strikes, claims Iran.  Iran's ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

According to a report by Reuters, Iran’s representative to the UN, Reza Najafi, said, "Once again, they targeted Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday."  

When asked about which sites were hit, he specified, "Natanz" during a meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors.
 

This is a developing story.

