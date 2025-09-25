What Is The Rapture And Why Evangelicals Believe The World Could End In September?

Washington: Evangelical Christians are flooding social media with messages about the possibility of the rapture, an end-times event some believe could unfold in September this year. The surge in videos has largely been led by a prediction from a South African pastor shared online. Rapture theories have long tied themselves to major world events, including the war between Israel and Palestine.

As envisioned by its believers, the rapture is a prophecy foretelling that faithful Christians will rise into the clouds to meet Jesus, leaving non-believers behind to face catastrophic trials, including plagues, fire and chaos.

Not all Christians accept this interpretation, and the term “rapture” itself does not appear in the Bible.

On TikTok, users are sharing warnings to friends and followers. One popular video shows a woman urging her friend to repent immediately to avoid being left behind. She shared a dream where she tried to alert people that Jesus was coming, but no one heeded her cries. She stressed that everyone needed to repent without delay.

In another video, two men explained how non-believers would struggle to understand what had happened once believers vanished. They described a troubling period on earth for those left behind, predicting it would be harsher than any other in human history. They added that believers would dwell in heaven with Jesus and return after about seven years.

Belief in the rapture is widespread among some U.S. Christians. A 2022 Pew Research Center study found that 47 percent of American Christians say they believe the world is living in its final days, though 58 percent reject the idea.

These beliefs can shape perceptions of global issues, with end-times believers less likely to view climate change as extremely serious compared to other Americans.

The present wave of predictions traces back to a YouTube video posted three months ago by South African Pastor Joshua Mhlakela, who suggested the rapture could occur in September. The video garnered over half a million views within weeks.

Predictions of the rapture have existed since at least the 1800s. Popular books and media, such as Hal Lindsey’s 1970s bestseller ‘The Late Great Planet Earth’ and the ‘Left Behind’ series, have played a significant role in shaping modern rapture beliefs.

Lindsey argued that biblical prophecies would manifest through contemporary events, particularly in Israel and Palestine, culminating in Armageddon. The ‘Left Behind’ series popularised the notion that non-believers would remain on earth during the tribulations.