What is the sea drone? Unmanned Surface Vessel used by US in first-of-its-kind rescue mission near Hormuz | Explained



A US Navy drone rescued two Army helicopter crew members after their aircraft was shot down in the Middle East. The operation is believed to mark the first known US use of an unmanned military vessel to recover personnel at sea.

The Navy identified the rescue craft as a Saronic Corsair, a 24-foot (7.3-metre) autonomous surface vessel. The drone is part of the Pentagon’s broader initiative to integrate unmanned vehicles alongside conventional military assets.

The US military has officially confirmed that a US Navy Corsair, an unmanned naval vessel also known as a sea drone, was deployed in a real-world mission to locate and rescue personnel.

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US launches strikes on Iran over downing of Apache helicopter

Two US Army pilots were rescued after their AH-64 Apache helicopter was brought down while on patrol in regional waters near Oman.

Blaming Iran for the attack, the United States launched proportional strikes against Iranian targets on Tuesday, June 9. “The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression,” said US Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to CENTCOM, the two crew members remained in the water for nearly two hours before being located and rescued by a US Navy autonomous surface vessel. The rescue was carried out by the Corsair, a 24-foot-long unmanned sea drone developed by Texas-based defence contractor Saronic Technologies.

Sea drones and its features

A sea drone, also known as an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) or Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV), designed to operate on the water’s surface or underwater without any crew on board.

Like aerial drones, it is controlled remotely, semi-autonomously, or fully autonomously using AI, sensors, and satellite communications.

The United States has significantly ramped up investment in these systems as part of its broader military modernisation strategy, aiming to enhance capabilities while minimising risks to personnel in high-threat environments.

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New kind of naval unit that operates the Corsair

The US Navy Corsair used in the rescue is operated by Task Force 59, a Bahrain-based unit established in 2021. It is the US Navy’s first dedicated formation focused exclusively on integrating unmanned systems into maritime operations.

The task force began fielding Corsair vessels in the Middle East in late March amid rising regional tensions in key waterways.

Use of these sea drones

Sea drones are primarily used for surveillance, mine detection, and monitoring enemy movements. Many are also being adapted for combat missions. They excel in both routine patrols and high-risk operations.

The US Navy’s Corsair, for instance, can carry a payload of up to 1,000 pounds (453.5 kg), travel more than 1,000 nautical miles, and reach speeds of 35 knots.

Proven combat effectiveness

Although not a US-developed system, Ukraine’s deployment of sea drones against Russia has highlighted their battlefield impact, with the unmanned vessels credited with sinking warships and even shooting down a helicopter, a first-of-its-kind achievement in naval drone warfare.

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