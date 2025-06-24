Israel-Iran Conflict: A ceasefire was reached between Israel and Iran on Tuesday (IST) after days of tensions, and United States President Donald Trump has been actively involved. Although hours after the cessation of hostilities was announced, Jerusalem alleged that Tehran broke the fragile and newly reached ceasefire, prompting the US President to react to the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed strong disapproval of Israel and Iran "violating the ceasefire" and dropped the 'F-Bomb'.

"They (Iran) violated, but Israel violated it too. As soon as we made the deal, Israel came out and dropped a load of bombs... We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing," he said.

Trump On Ceasefire Violations

Trump made posts on his social media handle, on Truth Social, and urged Israel not to violate the ceasefire.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he said in a post.

In another post, Trump added that Israel is not going to attack Iran, and the ceasefire is in effect.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES," he wrote.

In his interaction with reporters, Trump referred to US fighter planes bombing Iran's nuclear facilities and said Tehran "will never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities".

"Iran will never be able to rebuild its nuclear facilities. From there? Absolutely not. That place is under the rock. That place is demolished. The B2 pilots did their job better than anybody could have imagined," he added.

Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," a development that came just hours after Tehran targeted an American air base in the Middle East.

In a Truth Social post, he detailed the phased ceasefire timeline, stating that Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into effect on Tuesday.

"Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War," he stated.

Israel-Iran Conflict

The conflict had initially broken out on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion." In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched "Operation True Promise 3", a drone and missile campaign targeting Israeli jet fuel and energy infrastructure.

The escalation continued with US precision airstrikes early Sunday on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." In response, Iran launched multiple missile attacks on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American base in the region.

(with ANI inputs)