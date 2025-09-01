What Made Ajit Doval Walk Out Of The SCO Meet; Why Russia Backed Him

New Delhi: It was 2020. The world was deep in the grip of a pandemic. Diplomacy moved online, with countries connecting through virtual meetings. One such meeting was a summit of national security advisors from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Ajit Doval represented India at the meeting, while Dr. Moeed Yusuf attended on behalf of Pakistan.

As the meeting progressed, Yusuf displayed a political map that shocked everyone. The map claimed Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh as parts of Pakistan. It was not a diplomatic faux pas but a flagrant breach of SCO rules, which forbid bringing bilateral territorial disputes into the forum.

The room grew tense. Despite Russia’s repeated requests to Pakistan to remove the map, the latter did not budge. India’s response was swift and thunderous.

Doval, who is known for his daring intelligence missions, refused to stay silent and the map was a direct challenge to India’s sovereignty. He stood up and walked out of the meeting. The action sent a strong signal to Pakistan and the world: India would never accept challenges to its territorial integrity, especially not in forums meant for cooperation.

Russia immediately supported India. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, praised Doval’s move. It became clear that Pakistan’s actions were isolated and not accepted by others in the SCO.

This episode highlighted India’s firm defense of its borders and dignity. It also reflected the extraordinary background of Doval. In the early 1970s, before becoming India’s NSA, Doval worked undercover in Pakistan. Disguised as a cleric abd sometimes as beggar, he collected vital intelligence during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, helping New Delhi make important strategic decisions.

His spy work is the stuff of legend and explains his fearless stand at the SCO meeting.

In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the SCO Summit reflects the same spirit. His meeting with President Xi Jinping focused on trust and respect, key to India’s foreign policy. But the memory of Doval’s walkout still stands strong. It showed that India does not bend on matters of sovereignty.

This moment went beyond a meeting or a map. It showed the strength of a nation and the courage of a man who defended it without hesitation. It sent a clear message about India’s stand in global affairs.