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What makes Venezuela susceptible to powerful earthquakes? Explained

Venezuela is highly vulnerable to powerful earthquakes due to its location along the active boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, where constant geological stress builds up beneath the surface. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
What makes Venezuela susceptible to powerful earthquakes? Explained
Image Credit: IANSSource: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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