/What makes Venezuela susceptible to powerful earthquakes? Explained

On Wednesday night, Venezuela declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck the country just 39 seconds apart, leaving a trail of widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed, roofs crumbled, and panicked residents scrambled for safety. As emergency teams continue working around the clock to rescue survivors, global monitoring agencies have painted a grim outlook for the affected regions.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) warned that "high casualties and extensive damage are probable."
According to the latest USGS assessments, there is a 39% probability that the death toll could range between 1,000 and 10,000, and a 37% chance that fatalities could reach as high as 100,000.
Many Venezuelans were at home when the earthquakes struck, as Wednesday was a public holiday commemorating a decisive 1821 battle in the country’s war of independence from Spain.
Northern coast of the country sits at highly active tectonic plate
To understand why Venezuela was struck so severely, its geography must be examined. Located on the northern coast of South America, the country’s mainland largely sits on the stable South American Plate. However, its northern coast and offshore Caribbean islands lie directly on a highly active plate boundary where the Caribbean Plate and the South American Plate grind past each other in a strike-slip motion.
This complex tectonic environment keeps the Earth’s crust under constant stress. Approximately 80% of Venezuela’s population lives in these active seismic zones, placing a vast number of people at direct risk.
The accumulated underground strain is typically released along major fault systems, most notably the Boconó Fault, which has a history of generating powerful earthquakes. The Caribbean Plate moves eastward at roughly 20 millimetres per year relative to the South American Plate. Researchers estimate that a single fault near the island of Trinidad accounts for about 70% of this relative motion.
Danger of shallow earthquakes
Another factor that makes Venezuelan earthquakes particularly destructive is their shallow depth. Many of these events are shallow-focus quakes, occurring less than 15 to 20 kilometres below the surface. Shallow earthquakes are far more damaging than deeper ones of the same magnitude because the seismic energy reaches the surface with greater intensity. With little distance to dissipate, the destructive waves strike buildings and infrastructure with maximum force.
What causes an earthquake?
When we talk about earthquakes, the discussion almost always revolves around “plates.” Earth’s outermost layer, the lithosphere, is fractured into large rigid pieces known as tectonic plates. These massive slabs, including about a dozen major plates and several smaller ones, float atop the semi-fluid, extremely hot upper mantle beneath them.
These plates are in constant, slow motion. They shift, collide, pull apart, or slide past one another. This gradual but immensely powerful movement is responsible for building towering mountain ranges over millions of years and for triggering some of the planet’s most violent events, including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The Pacific Ring: World’s most active seismic zone
When examining global earthquake patterns, one region dominates: the circum-Pacific seismic belt, commonly known as the “Ring of Fire.” This belt runs along the edges of the Pacific Ocean and accounts for approximately 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes.
Why is it so active?
The Ring of Fire coincides with major tectonic plate boundaries, particularly subduction zones, where denser oceanic crust is forced beneath lighter continental or oceanic plates. The friction, bending, and sudden rupturing of these massive rock slabs release enormous amounts of energy, producing powerful earthquakes. Some of history’s most devastating events occurred in this zone, including the magnitude 9.5 Valdivia Earthquake in Chile (1960), the strongest ever recorded, and the magnitude 9.2 Great Alaska Earthquake (1964).
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