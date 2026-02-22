What PM Modi said on Hamas attack and Palestine while addressing Israel’s Parliament

Tel Aviv: On the first day of his two-day visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Knesset (Israeli parliament) on Wednesday in Jerusalem. He touched upon terrorism, regional peace and growing ties between the two countries.

Strongly condemning the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, he offered condolences for all those who lost their lives. He said India shared the grief of families affected by the violence. The prime minister stated that the killing of civilians cannot be justified under any circumstances.

He said India understands the pain caused by terrorism and recalled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, where innocent civilians lost their lives, including Israeli citizens.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During his address, he said India and Israel have several similarities and continue to expand ties cooperation in many sectors. He also highlighted India’s support for initiatives taken at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) related to peace efforts in Gaza. He said such initiatives could help restore stability in the region and contribute to resolving the Palestinian issue.

Shared history and Israel recognition

PM Modi described the Holocaust as one of the darkest chapters in world history. He talked about the ancient civilisations of India and Israel and said people in India hold deep respect for Israel’s achievements.

He also mentioned a personal connection while speaking about bilateral ties. He said he was born on September 17, 1950, the same day India officially recognised Israel.

The prime minister began his speech in English with the greeting “Shalom Namaste”. He thanked the Speaker of the Knesset for illuminating the parliament building in the colours of the Indian flag to mark his visit.

Warm welcome in Israel

Upon his arrival in Israel, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu welcomed him at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

After landing, Modi wrote on X that he felt honoured by the reception at the airport. He expressed hope that bilateral talks during the visit would produce positive outcomes and further strengthen India-Israel friendship.

‘More than a friend’

Before Modi’s address, Netanyahu welcomed him in the Knesset. He said he felt emotional about the visit and described Modi as a close and trusted partner of Israel.

He said PM Modi had consistently supported India-Israel cooperation and played an important role on the global stage. Netanyahu added that he considered PM Modi not only a friend but also a brother.

Recalling PM Modi’s previous visit, he referred to a moment when both leaders walked along the Mediterranean coast together. He said the partnership between the two countries had grown since then, with trade doubling, cooperation expanding and mutual understanding becoming stronger.