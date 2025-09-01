What Really Happened At Modi-Xi-World Leaders’ Tianjin Meet? Trade Deals, Terror Talks & Border Peace Explained

Tianjin (China): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The dialogue focussed on enhancing and balancing bilateral trade, strengthening cooperation and addressing regional issues, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a press briefing.

PM Modi and President Xi emphasised increasing and balancing trade between the two countries. “There was a desire to make additional progress on all of these issues on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interests and mutual sensitivity,” he said.

Economic ties received special attention. The leaders recognised the role India and China play in stabilising world trade. “Both leaders underlined the need once again to proceed from a political and strategic direction to reduce their bilateral trade deficit, facilitate bilateral trade and investment ties in both directions and increase policy transparency and predictability,” Misri highlighted.

President Xi suggested four steps for advancing relations: strengthening strategic communication, deepening mutual trust, expanding cooperation for mutual benefit, accommodating each other's concerns and reinforcing multilateral collaboration to protect shared interests. PM Modi responded positively to these proposals.

Addressing Border Peace, Security

The sensitive boundary issue was also a part of the discussion. “Both leaders took note of the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions since then,” stated the foreign secretary.

Modi, he said, emphasised that peace and calm along the borders are essential for smooth bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed on the importance of using existing mechanisms to maintain peace and avoid actions that could disturb their relationship. Both leaders showed commitment to seeking “a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question, proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and in the long-term interests of the two peoples”.

Cross-border terrorism also featured prominently. Modi raised this issue with Xi, requesting China’s support. “The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister… he asked for China's support on this particular issue. The Chinese have extended their support in various ways in addressing this issue,” Misri said.

Expanding Regional, Global Partnerships

Outside the bilateral meeting, PM Modi engaged with various world leaders from Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Eurasia during the SCO Summit reception. Hosted by President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan, the event saw Modi interact with leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi’s conversations ranged widely. He spoke with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh about enhancing defence, trade and green energy cooperation. With the President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, the prime minister highlighted the benefits of deepening cultural and trade ties. Discussions with Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow covered bilateral and regional issues, while talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reinforced the warmth of India-Armenia relations.

PM Modi also engaged with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. Misri described both conversations as productive and reflective of growing partnerships.

Chinese Ambassador Calls For Cooperation Over Conflict

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong commented on the bilateral meeting. He urged the two Asian neighbours “to work together to ensure peace in their border regions and not let the border issue define overall China-India relations”.

Xu described China and India as “cooperation partners, not rivals” and emphasised their potential to be “partners helping each other succeed”.

Highlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Xu stressed the importance of strategic and long-term perspectives in handling their ties. “A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant should be the right choice for the two countries,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi is set to address the SCO Summit’s plenary session and hold a bilateral meeting with Putin. The Summit’s official programme begins on the morning of September 1.

The interactions at Tianjin indicate a clear intent from both India and China to strengthen ties across trade, security and people-to-people relations. The leaders appear committed to balancing economic cooperation while carefully managing longstanding challenges.

Foreign Secretary Misri summarised the tone of the engagements: “It was also understood that it is critical that India and China grow and cooperate if there is to be an Asian century and a functioning multipolar world order with a multipolar Asia at its heart.”

As the region watches closely, these dialogues mark important steps in shaping the future of Asia’s two largest economies.