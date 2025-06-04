What’s Happening at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase? US Control Revealed

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase grabbed headlines during Operation Sindhur, and now a video from Pakistan is going viral on social media making shocking claims. A Pakistani journalist alleges that the United States once had control over the airbase, restricting even Pakistani military personnel from accessing certain areas. The video lacks specific dates or official clarifications, and the journalist’s identity remains unclear. However, the intrigue around this base deepens as we explore how it got its name and its surprising connections with Dehradun and Israel.

In the viral clip, the journalist claims that US aircraft regularly landed at Nur Khan Airbase to unload cargo. When a Pakistani soldier attempted to inquire about these activities, U.S. troops reportedly pointed guns at him, barring Pakistani forces from entering certain zones. According to the journalist, even Pakistan’s own military was denied full access to this critical installation.

Located near Rawalpindi in Punjab, the airbase is important for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) installation. Formerly known as Chaklala Airbase, it was previously called RAF Chaklala during British rule. The base has historically been used by both Pakistan and American forces during times of strategic cooperation.

The old Benazir Bhutto International Airport now forms part of this airbase. It also houses PAF College Chaklala, an elite training academy for aviation cadets.

The airbase falls under the Federal Air Command and serves as the headquarters of Pakistan’s Air Mobility Command. It plays a crucial role in logistics, VIP transport and strategic operations. The base is home to aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) planes – which are vital for gathering intelligence, monitoring and reconnaissance missions.

During the recent India-Pakistan conflict, Indian air strikes reportedly damaged this base – highlighting its military significance.

As claims of American presence on Pakistani soil resurface, the Nur Khan Airbase remains shrouded in mystery – with ties extending beyond borders and linking Dehradun and Israel in a complex web of defense and intelligence. The full story behind these revelations is still unfolding.